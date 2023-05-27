Who Will Win IPL 2023 If CSK vs GT Final Is Cancelled Due To Rain?

The precipitation chances are only 20 percent during the night time but considering the weather across the country, unexpected rain can cause disappoint fans.

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans defeated Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 by a massive margin of 62 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The defending champions will now take on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the final of IPL 2023.

The Qualifier 2 clash between GT and MI was hit by a rainstorm which caused a delay in the proceedings. However, the match happened without any reduction of overs. The final is set to take place at the same venue and there's a slight threat of rain playing spoil sport on Sunday too.

What If CSK vs GT Final Is Cancelled Due To Rain The scenario of rain washing away the final of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League is highly unexpected. However, there's no update on the availability of a reserve day like the previous season, so the result will most likely to be out by Sunday itself.

During the league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method must be used to determine a match's outcome if both teams have played at least 5 overs. The match is deemed abandoned and each team receives one point if the minimum number of overs is not completed.

The same rule applies to the IPL final match. The winner of the final will be chosen based on their position in the points table if a result is not possible because of the weather. This means Gujarat Titans will be retaining their IPL title and will be the winner for a second consecutive time as they finished on top of the points table.