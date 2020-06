WICC vs POCC Dream11 Tips And Predictions, ECS T10 League - St Gallen 2020: Top Picks, Full Squad Zurich W

WICC vs POCC Dream11 Team And Picks

WICC vs POCC Dream11 Update: The match 20 of the ongoing ECS T10 League – St Gallen will be played between Winterthur CC and Power CC at Grundenmoos, St Gallen. The five-day league involves 25 matches to be played between seven teams. The teams are St Gallen CC, Olten CC, Zurich Nomads CC, Power CC, Zurich Crickets CC, Cossonay CC and Winterthur CC. Five matches will be played on all days except for 25th June when six matches have been scheduled. The 26th June is the D Day when knockouts will be played including the third-place playoff and the finale.

WICC vs POCC Toss Time: 8:00 PM IST

Match Start Time: 8:30 PM IST

WICC vs POCC Dream11 Top Picks

Osama Mahmood (captain), Deesh Banneheka (vice-captain), Sufyan Cheema, Izhar Shinvari, Asad Mahmood, Bashir Ahmed Khan, Ashfaq Ahmed, Elyas Mahmudi, Baljinder Singh, Amaar Siddique Butt, Diyon Johnson

Winterthur CC vs Power CC Full Squad List

WICC: Deesh Banneheka, Bilal Salim, Bhanuka Abeygoonawardana, Saqib Ali, Chris Lodge, Sahan Lakshitha, Rajveer Singh Tiwana, Elyas Mahmudi, Imran Sirajudeen, Shaktheeswar Sivakaran, Zaharan Sufiyan, Diyon Johnson, Mohamed Aqular, Sufyan Cheema, Muralitharan Gnanasekaram, Kasun Munasinghe, Anoop Singh, Bashir Ahmed Khan, Pio De Silva, Chamith Deemantha, Fayaz Rahumathullah

POCC: Ahad Butt, Afzaal Sikander, Shahnawaz Muhammad, Osama Mahmood, Baljinder Singh, Arshad Butt, Moaz Butt, Izhar Shinvari, Attas Ahmed, Thomas Mampilly , Babar Anwar , Asad Mahmood, Aamar Siddique Butt, Abdul Khalik Rana, Safiat ullah Sajid, Ashfaq Ahamd, Atta Sajid, Faraz Virk, Simon Thomas Henderson, Rehmat Ullah Zahid, Moeid Butt, Mubarik Rana, Khalid Mahmood, Tariq Shehzad, Jayarathne Sudath

