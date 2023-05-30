'Winning 5 Is Unbelievable': Gautam Gambhir Congratulates MS Dhoni's CSK For Winning IPL 2023 Final
LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir congratulated MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings for winning the latest edition of Indian Premier League and becoming 5-time IPL champions
New Delhi: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings defeated Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans in a thrilling and dramatic IPL final to win the cash-rich league for a record number of five times. The match was heavily hit by rain and got postponed to a reserve day. However, the rain came back and reduced the CSK's innings to 15 overs.
Former Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Gautam Gambhir congratulated MS Dhoni's CSK for winning the title for the fifth time. Gambhir wrote a message to congratulate CSK from his official Twitter handle "Congratulations CSK! Winning 1 title is difficult, winning 5 is unbelievable!"
Congratulations CSK! Winning 1 title is difficult, winning 5 is unbelievable! #IPL2023
Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 30, 2023
MS Dhoni Speaks On His Retirement
"Looking for an answer? Circumstantially if you see, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love and affection I have been shown wherever I have been this year, the easy thing would be for me to say "Thank you very much", but the tough thing for me is to work hard for another 9 months and come back and play at least 1 more season of IPL. A lot depends on the body, I have 6-7 months to decide. It will be more like a gift from my side, it's not easy for me but that's a gift. The way they've shown their love and affection, I think that's something I need to do for them," said in response to the question in his retirement.
"You do get emotional simply because it's the last part of my career, it started over here and the first game when I walked down everyone was chanting my name. My eyes were full of water and I just stood there in the dugout for a while. I realised I want to enjoy this. It was the same thing in Chennai, it was my last game over there but it will be good to come back and play whatever I can. They love me for what I am. The kind of cricket I play, I think everyone in the stadium thinks they can play that way because there is nothing orthodox about it. So I feel they can relate to me more than anyone else. I don't want to change myself, I never wanted to portray myself in a way which I am not. I just keep it simple," he added.
