MS Dhoni Speaks On His Retirement

"Looking for an answer? Circumstantially if you see, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love and affection I have been shown wherever I have been this year, the easy thing would be for me to say "Thank you very much", but the tough thing for me is to work hard for another 9 months and come back and play at least 1 more season of IPL. A lot depends on the body, I have 6-7 months to decide. It will be more like a gift from my side, it's not easy for me but that's a gift. The way they've shown their love and affection, I think that's something I need to do for them," said in response to the question in his retirement.

"You do get emotional simply because it's the last part of my career, it started over here and the first game when I walked down everyone was chanting my name. My eyes were full of water and I just stood there in the dugout for a while. I realised I want to enjoy this. It was the same thing in Chennai, it was my last game over there but it will be good to come back and play whatever I can. They love me for what I am. The kind of cricket I play, I think everyone in the stadium thinks they can play that way because there is nothing orthodox about it. So I feel they can relate to me more than anyone else. I don't want to change myself, I never wanted to portray myself in a way which I am not. I just keep it simple," he added.