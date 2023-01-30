'With Young And Energetic Mr 360°': UP CM Yogi Adityanath Picture With Suryakumar Yadav Goes Viral

The second T20I of the three-match series between India and New Zealand took place at the Bharat Ratna Atal Vihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday (January 29). India beat Kiwis by 6 wickets to level the series at 1-1. India chased down the target of 100 runs on the penultimate ball of the over.

For India Suryakumar Yadav top-scored by making unbeaten 26 runs. He remained not out till the end and helped India win.

Surya, who is the world's No.1 T20I batter was selected as the Player of the Match for his match winning show.

After helping India beat Kiwis in the must-win match, the 32-year-old met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence on Monday.

The UP CM took to Instagram to post a picture of him with Surya and captioned the post, "With young and energetic SKY (Mr.360 ) at official residence, Lucknow." And soon after he shared the picture his post went viral on internet.

In the post Surya can be seen presenting a bouquet to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, who was elected as the CM for the second term in a row last year.

Talking about the match, New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bat first. But his decision didn't paid dividends and Kiwis could only manage to post 99 runs on the board for the loss of eight wickets.

They did make things difficult for India in the run chase but still India managed to secure a win. They ended the game with 101 for the loss of four wickets in 19.5 overs.

The series is level at 1-1 and the final match of it will now take place on Wednesday (February 1) and it will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.