    Women's IPL Becomes World's Second Biggest Franchise Cricket League

    The gigantic amount of money involved made the Women's IPL the world's second-biggest franchise cricket league.

    Updated: January 25, 2023 4:51 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
    New Delhi: Jay Shah, Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), announced today the bidding for the inaugural season of the Women's Indian Premier League (IPL).

    Surprisingly, the bid garnered Rs. 4669.98 crore in total, surpassing the inaugural bid of the first edition of the men's IPL in 2008. The gigantic amount of money involved made the Women's IPL the world's second-biggest franchise cricket league.

    The Women's IPL trailed many major franchise cricket leagues around the world, including Australia's Big Bash League, the Caribbean Premier League, and the Pakistan Super League, and is now second only to the Men's IPL.

    The BCCI announced the five successful bidders for the Women's IPL ownership rights via their official Twitter handle.

     

    BCCI recently sold the media rights of the Women's IPL, which were bagged by Viacom 18, which committed INR 951 crores that will make up the per-match value of INR 7.09 crores for the next 5 years (2023 27).

    Arun Dhumal, the chairman of the IPL, said that the auction of the women's IPL is a plan in process, details of which are yet to be released.

