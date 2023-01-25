Women's IPL Becomes World's Second Biggest Franchise Cricket League
The gigantic amount of money involved made the Women's IPL the world's second-biggest franchise cricket league.
New Delhi: Jay Shah, Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), announced today the bidding for the inaugural season of the Women's Indian Premier League (IPL). Surprisingly, the bid garnered Rs. 4669.98 crore in total, surpassing the inaugural bid of the first edition of the men's IPL in 2008. The gigantic amount of money involved made the Women's IPL the world's second-biggest franchise cricket league.
The Women's IPL trailed many major franchise cricket leagues around the world, including Australia's Big Bash League, the Caribbean Premier League, and the Pakistan Super League, and is now second only to the Men's IPL. The BCCI announced the five successful bidders for the Women's IPL ownership rights via their official Twitter handle.
Today is a historic day in cricket as the bidding for teams of inaugural #WPL broke the records of the inaugural Men's IPL in 2008! Congratulations to the winners as we garnered Rs.4669.99 Cr in total bid. This marks the beginning of a revolution in women's cricket and paves theJay Shah (@JayShah) January 25, 2023
BCCI recently sold the media rights of the Women's IPL, which were bagged by Viacom 18, which committed INR 951 crores that will make up the per-match value of INR 7.09 crores for the next 5 years (2023 27).
???? ????????? ??? ?????????? ??????? ??? ?????'? ??????? ??????.The combined bid valuation is INR 4669.99 Cr A look at the Five franchises with ownership rights for #WPL pic.twitter.com/ryF7W1BvHH BCCI (@BCCI) January 25, 2023
Arun Dhumal, the chairman of the IPL, said that the auction of the women's IPL is a plan in process, details of which are yet to be released.
Congratulations @viacom18 for winning the Women's @IPL media rights. Thank you for your faith in @BCCI and @BCCIWomen. Viacom has committed INR 951 crores which means per match value of INR 7.09 crores for next 5 years (2023-27). This is massive for Women's Cricket ???Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 16, 2023
Also Read
- Women's IPL Becomes World's Second Biggest Franchise Cricket League
- Women's' IPL: Adani Wins Ahmedabad Franchise With 1289 Cr Bid: Check Full List Of Winners
- BCCI, PCB To Lock Horns Over Asia Cup Controversy In ACC Meeting
- Sunil Gavaskar Slams Selection Committee Over Sarfaraz Snub With A Brutal 'Fashion Show' Dig
- Grow Up Yar: Pakistani Batter Slams Journalist After He Tries To Troll Virat Kohli
Also Read More News ›
- Women's IPL Becomes World's Second Biggest Franchise Cricket League
- Women's' IPL: Adani Wins Ahmedabad Franchise With 1289 Cr Bid: Check Full List Of Winners
- BCCI, PCB To Lock Horns Over Asia Cup Controversy In ACC Meeting
- Sunil Gavaskar Slams Selection Committee Over Sarfaraz Snub With A Brutal 'Fashion Show' Dig
- Grow Up Yar: Pakistani Batter Slams Journalist After He Tries To Troll Virat Kohli
LIVE SCOREBOARD
No live matches
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
24 Jan 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
India beat New Zealand by 90 runs
Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
23 Jan 2023 12:45 IST | 07:15 GMT
Match Abandoned
Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 2nd ODI - ODI
21 Jan 2023 12:45 IST | 07:15 GMT
Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 46 runs
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 2nd ODI - ODI
21 Jan 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
India beat New Zealand by 8 wickets
Advertisement
COMMENTS