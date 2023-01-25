Breaking News

    Women's IPL: Rajasthan Royal's Emotional Tweet Following Failed Attempt At Buying

    The auctions were heartbreaking for the Rajasthan Royals. The franchise was interested in purchasing a WPL team, but they failed to make it into the final five. The franchise expressed its disappointment on its official Twitter handle but also welcomed the league.

    New Delhi: With the BCCI announcing on Wednesday the successful bidders, the five teams that will compete in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) have been selected. The Ahmedabad-based team was acquired by the Adani Group, the Lucknow team was acquired by Capri Global, and Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Delhi Capitals will compete in the upcoming league with their respective women's teams.

    However, the auctions were heartbreaking for the Rajasthan Royals. The franchise was interested in purchasing a WPL team, but they failed to make it into the final five. The franchise expressed its disappointment on its official Twitter handle but also welcomed the league.

    "So who's going to wear Pink? There won't be a Royals team at the Women's IPL yet, but we're thrilled to finally watch it come to life. Cheering for all the five teams from the other side," tweeted RR.

    BCCI secretary Jay Shah also tweeted about it and told everyone how the inaugural bidding's for Women's IPL even left the inaugural bidding for Men's IPL behind.

