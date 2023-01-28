Women's Premier League Auction Likely To Be Held In Delhi On 10th Or 11th February | See Details Here

New Delhi: According to various reports, the women's IPL auction will take place in Delhi on February 11 and 12, 2023. Earlier on December 25, BCCI announced five successful bidders who gained ownership rights for the inaugural season of the women's IPL. The total bid value is INR 4669.99 crore.

Adani Sportline Pvt. Ltd. emerged as the highest bidder, acquiring the franchise rights to the Women's IPL in Ahmedabad for a whopping INR 1289 crore. Reliance Industries-owned Indiawin Pvt. Ltd. had the second-highest bid of INR 912.99 crore. They bagged the rights for no other place than the financial capital of India, Mumbai.

As decided for the auction, all five franchises will have a price cap of INR 15 crore. Each team will be able to sign 15 18 players, of whom only five can be overseas players.

In another tweet, BCCI clarified that there will be 5 venues for the women's IPl; however, more details are still pending.

BCCI President Roger Binny stated, "I congratulate the winners for making successful bids to own WPL teams. The league will give players from India and abroad a chance to learn and grow together. It will pave the way for development at the grassroots level with the inclusion of more women cricketers. I would also like to congratulate the BCCI team for the smooth execution of the auction process. I'm confident that the league will help our women cricketers shine on the global stage".