Women's Premier League: GUJ-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Match 9, At DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Best players list of GUJ-W vs DEL-W, Gujarat Giants Dream11 Team Player List, Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Best players list of GUJ-W vs DEL-W, Gujarat Giants Dream11 Team Player List, Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals will take place at 07:00 PM IST

Start Time: March 11, Saturday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

GUJ-W vs DEL-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Sushma Verma

Batters: Meg Lanning, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Shafali Verma

All-rounders: Marizanne Kapp (vc), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Sneh Rana

Bowlers: Jess Jonassen, Shikha Pandey

GUJ-W vs DEL-W Probable XI

Gujarat Giants: S Meghana, SIR Dunkley, H Deol, TP Kanwer, L Wolvaardt, D Hemalatha, A Gardner, Sneh Rana(C), KJ Garth, S Verma, M Joshi

Delhi Capitals: JI Rodrigues, MM Lanning(C), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, M Mani, M Kapp, T Bhatia, JL Jonassen, S Pandey, Radha Yadav, T Norris

