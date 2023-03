Women's Premier League: RCB-W vs UP-W Dream11 Team Prediction, RCB-W vs UP-W: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 8, At Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Best players list of RCB-W vs UP-W, Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Team Player List, UP Warriorz Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

My Dream11 Team RCB-W vs UP-W Dream11 Team Prediction RCB-W vs UP-W 2023: Best players list of RCB-W vs UP-W, Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Team Player List, UP Warriorz Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz will take place at 07:00 PM IST

Start Time: March 10, Friday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

RCB-W vs UP-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy (c), Richa Ghosh

Batters: Heather Knight, Sophie Devine (vc), Smriti Mandhana

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Shreyanka Patil

RCB-W vs UP-W Probable XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: S Mandhana(C), HC Knight, Poonam Nanasaheb Khemnar, SFM Devine, EA Perry, Kanika Ahuja, Preeti Bose, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh, ML Schutt

UP Warriorz: K P Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh, TM McGrath, DP Vaidya, DB Sharma, Alyssa Healy(C), S Ecclestone, S Ismail, K Anjali Sarwani, RS Gayakwad

