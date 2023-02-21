Women's T20 World Cup : EN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction, England Women vs Pakistan Women: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 18, At Newlands, Cape Town

Updated: February 21, 2023 1:13 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud
TOSS: The match toss between England Women vs Pakistan Women will take place at 06:00 PM IST

Start Time: February, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

 

EN-W vs PK-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Muneeba Ali

Batters: Heather Knight, Bismah Maroof, Sophia Dunkley (c), Ayesha Naseem

All-rounders: Nat Sciver, Nida Dar (vc), Alice Capsey

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Nashra Sandhu, Sarah Glenn

 

EN-W vs PK-W Probable XI

 

England Women (EN-W): Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn and Lauren Bell.

Pakistan Women (PK-W): Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Omaima Sohail, Aiman Anwer, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Iqbal.

 

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

