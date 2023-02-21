Best players list of England Women vs Pakistan Women, England Women Dream11 Team Player List, Pakistan Women Town Dream11 Team Player List, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 Guru Tips.

The match toss between England Women vs Pakistan Women will take place at 06:00 PM IST

February, 06:30 PM IST

Newlands, Cape Town

EN-W vs PK-W My Dream11 Team

: Muneeba Ali

: Heather Knight, Bismah Maroof, Sophia Dunkley (c), Ayesha Naseem

: Nat Sciver, Nida Dar (vc), Alice Capsey

: Sophie Ecclestone, Nashra Sandhu, Sarah Glenn

EN-W vs PK-W Probable XI

Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn and Lauren Bell.

Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Omaima Sohail, Aiman Anwer, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Iqbal.