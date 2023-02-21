Women's T20 World Cup : EN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction, England Women vs Pakistan Women: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 18, At Newlands, Cape Town
Best players list of England Women vs Pakistan Women, England Women Dream11 Team Player List, Pakistan Women Town Dream11 Team Player List, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 Guru Tips.
My Dream11 Team England Women vs Pakistan Women Dream11 Team Prediction EN-W vs PK-W 2023: Best players list of England Women vs Pakistan Women, England Women Dream11 Team Player List, Pakistan Women Town Dream11 Team Player List, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 Guru Tips. TOSS: The match toss between England Women vs Pakistan Women will take place at 06:00 PM IST Start Time: February, 06:30 PM IST Venue: Newlands, Cape Town EN-W vs PK-W My Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Muneeba Ali Batters: Heather Knight, Bismah Maroof, Sophia Dunkley (c), Ayesha Naseem All-rounders: Nat Sciver, Nida Dar (vc), Alice Capsey Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Nashra Sandhu, Sarah Glenn EN-W vs PK-W Probable XI England Women (EN-W): Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn and Lauren Bell. Pakistan Women (PK-W): Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Omaima Sohail, Aiman Anwer, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Iqbal. Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
