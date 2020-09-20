Dream11 Team Prediction

WOR vs GLA English T20 Blast 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Worcestershire vs Glamorgan T20 Match at New Road, Worcester 5:30 PM IST Sunday, September 20:

TOSS: The English T20 Blast 2020 match toss between Worcestershire vs Glamorgan will take place at 5.00 PM (IST) – September 18.

Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: New Road, Worcester.

My Dream11 Team

My Dream11 prediction for Worcestershire vs Glamorgan

Andrew Balbirnie(captain), Hamish Rutherford(vice-captain), Nicholas Selman, Riki Wessels, Ben Cox, David Lloyd, Daryl Mitchell, Marchant de Lange, Ruaidhri Smith, Timm van der Gugten, Prem Sisodiya.

Probable 11

Worcestershire: Ben Cox, Riki Wessels, Ashton Turner, Wayne Parnell, Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Joe Leach, Pat Brown, Brett D’Oliveira, Hamish Rutherford, Ross Whiteley

Glamorgan: Nicholas Selman, David Lloyd, Andrew Balbirnie, Chris Cooke (C & WK), Daniel Douthwaite, Callum Taylor, Andrew Salter, Marchant de Lange, Ruaidhri Smith, Timm van der Gugten, and Prem Sisodiya.

SQUADS:

Worcestershire: Hamish Rutherford, Jack Haynes, Jake Libby, Brett DOliveira, Ben Cox(w), Ross Whiteley, Ed Barnard(c), Daryl Mitchell, Patrick Brown, Charlie Morris, Adam Finch, Riki Wessels, Thomas Charles Fell, Josh Tongue, Ben Twohig, Dillon Pennington

Glamorgan: David Lloyd, Nicholas Selman, Andrew Balbirnie, Kiran Carlson, Chris Cooke(w/c), Daniel Douthwaite, Graham Wagg, Andrew Salter, Ruaidhri Smith, Timm van der Gugten, Prem Sisodiya, Michael Hogan, Marchant de Lange, Billy Root, Owen Morgan, Lukas Carey, Callum Taylor

