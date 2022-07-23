World Athletics Championships 2022: Neeraj Chopra Men’s Javelin Throw Final Live Streaming, Date, Timings And All You Need to Know

New Delhi: Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will be eyeing his first medal in the World Athletics Championships 2022 when he will participating in the final of the men’s Javelin throw on Sunday. Anju Bobby George is the only Indian athlete to win a medal in the competition which also puts a lot of pressure on India’s golden boy. If Neeraj Chopra wins a gold medal in the tournament, he will become the third male javelin thrower to follow Olympic gold medal with a top place finish in the World Athletics Championships.

The Indian Javelin thrower reached the final of the World Athletics Championships 2022 after producing an impressive throw of 88.39 metres in Round 1 and topping Group A of the qualification round. He will look to do the same in the finals but it won’t be easy for the star Indian athlete.

Here are the details of When and Where to Watch Neeraj Chopra in the final of the World Athletics Championships 2022:

When is the final of men’s javelin throw event of World Championships?

The final is on 24th July, Sunday.

At what time will the final of men’s javelin throw, World Championships start in India?

The event will start at 7:05 AM IST.

Where will be the final of men’s javelin throw, World Championships telecasted on TV in India?

The final will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where will be the final of men’s javelin throw, World Championships streamed online?

The final can be watched online on the SonyLiv app in India.

What is the venue of the final of men’s javelin throw, World Championships?

The final will be played in Eugene, Oregon.