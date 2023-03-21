Advertisement

WPL 2023: Harleen Deol Highlights Similarity Between Virat Kohli And Smriti Mandhana's Bowling Action

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by four wickets in Match 19 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) on Tuesday at the D.Y Patil Stadium to take the top spot.

Updated: March 21, 2023 9:52 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil
New Delhi: Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by four wickets in Match 19 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) on Tuesday at the D.Y Patil Stadium to take the top spot. With the win, Mumbai hold the provisional top spot and will have to wait for the result of the match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz to ensure their direct qualification to the final.

Amelia Kerr mixed guile, flight, and turn to pick up three wickets (3-22) as a disciplined bowling effort from the MI bowlers restricted RCB to 125/9 in 20 overs. Yastika Bhatia then provided a good platform with a 26-ball 30 before Kerr's calculated knock of 31 not out off 27 balls helped MI seal the chase after a slight stutter in the middle.

RCB along with Gujarat Giants are out of the tournament. Even the RCB skipper took the ball in his hand and got to bowl three bowls in their final match. Smriti bowled the final three balls of the match and gave away the 9 winning runs.

After the match, Indian cricketer Harleen Deol made a comparison between RCB's skipper of both the men's and women's teams. Both Virat Kohli and Smriti Mandhana wear jersey number 18 and surprisingly also have uncanny similarities in their bowling action, which was pointed out by Harleen.

She posted a tweet from her official Twitter handle highlighting the similarity and wrote "Seems like jersey no 18 has the same bowling action.. what say @mandhana_smriti..!!!!!!"

Fans are loving this comparison and Harleen's tweet is going viral all over the internet.

