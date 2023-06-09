WTC Final 2023: Shardul Thakur Equals Epic Feat With Sir Donald Bradman, Allan Border

Ajinkya Rahane helped in reviving the falling Indian innings with the help of his century against Australia in the WTC Final 2023

New Delhi: Shardul Thakur equaled epic record with the legendary Australian cricketers, Sir Donald Bradman and Allan Border in the match against Australia at the Kennington Oval in London, on Friday as he became the first Indian batter and third visiting batter to smash three Test half-centuries at the Oval. He played a crucial knock and helped in reviving the falling Indian innings.

This is also the third consecutive fifty from the star all-rounder. The Indian team was in a spot of bother after the collapse of the Indian top order. However, Shardul's 109-run stand with Rahane saved the day and avoid follow-on.

Shardul, Rahane Help India Avoid Follow-On Playing in Test cricket for the first time since January 2022, veteran Ajinkya Rahane shone on his comeback with 89 while sharing a crucial stand with Shardul Thakur, unconquered on 36, to take India to 260/6 at lunch on Day Three of the World Test Championship Final at The Oval here on Friday.

When K.S Bharat was clean bowled up by Australia's Scott Boland in the first over of the morning session as India resumed on 151/5, the fear of being bowled out quickly loomed large. But Rahane and Thakur fought hard to capitalise on Australia's inconsistent bowling. They also had some luck via no-balls and sloppy fielding to keep India afloat with a solid fightback and reduce the deficit to 209 runs.

Rahane was precise in his timing and application to bring out some scintillating strokeplay against full and short balls while on his way to becoming the 13th Indian batter to cross 5000 runs in Test cricket.

Meanwhile, Thakur overcome some blows on the forearm to hang around and brought out stunning shots in a splendid partnership with Rahane helping India in avoiding the ignominy of a follow-on. However, Rahane lost his wicket in the second after lunch and returned to the dugout after scoring 89 runs.