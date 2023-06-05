Yash Dayal Clears Air Over Islamophobic 'Love Jihad' Instagram Story, Says 'His Account Was Hacked'

Yash Dayal found himself in the middle of a massive controversy after an Islamophobic post was shared from his Instagram handle.

New Delhi: Gujarat Titans pacer Yash Dayal found himself in the middle of a massive controversy after sharing a communal story on his Instagram story. Even though the story was soon deleted, the screenshot of the same went viral with fans slamming Dayal for his post. Later, Dayal posted another story on his Insta handle and clarified that the story was shared by mistake and he apologises for the same.

"Guys, I apologise for the story, it was posted by mistake, please don't spread hate. I have respect for each and every community in society," wrote Dayal.

Hours after the apology, Yash Dayal released a statement and alleged that his Insta handle was hacked. Dayal said that neither he did post the Islamophobic story nor he issued any apology.

"There were two stories posted on my Insta handle today both of which weren't done by me. I have reported the matter to authorities as I believe my account is being accessed by someone else and used for posting. I am trying to regain full control of my Instagram account."

"I respect all communities and the picture shared today does not reveal my true beliefs," Dayal said in a statement.