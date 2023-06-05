Yash Dayal Invites Huge Controversy After Reportedly Sharing Communal Instagram Story

Yash Dayal finds himself in middle of a huge controversy after he reportedly shared a communal Instagram story.

New Delhi: Gujarat Titans fast bowler Yash Dayal finds himself in hot soup after he reportedly shared a communal post on his Instagram story. The screenshots of Yash Dayal's Insta story have gone viral on social media. The authenticity of the screenshots cannot be confirmed since the story has been deleted. Meanwhile, the fans are upset with Dayal for sharing such a controversial post. Dayal later posted another story and apologised for his mistake, saying that the story was posted by mistake.

Yash Dayal came into the limelight after he was hit by five sixes in an over by KKR's Rinku Singh. KKR needed 28 runs in the final over and Dayal was asked to bowl the final six balls. After Umesh Yadav took a single of the first ball, Rinku Singh hit him for five sixes to pick up a historic win. Yash Dayal played five matches in IPL 2023 and picked just two wickets.

Post the match, Yash Dayal was dropped from the Gujarat Titans playing XI. Hardik Pandya later confirmed that Yash Dayal was taken aback by the Rinku Singh assault and fell ill. Pandya revealed Dayal lost 7-8 KGs after being hit for five sixes.