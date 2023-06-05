Advertisement

Yash Dayal Invites Huge Controversy After Reportedly Sharing Communal Instagram Story

Yash Dayal finds himself in middle of a huge controversy after he reportedly shared a communal Instagram story.

Yash Dayal Invites Huge Controversy After Reportedly Sharing Communal Instagram Story
Updated: June 5, 2023 1:06 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

New Delhi: Gujarat Titans fast bowler Yash Dayal finds himself in hot soup after he reportedly shared a communal post on his Instagram story. The screenshots of Yash Dayal's Insta story have gone viral on social media. The authenticity of the screenshots cannot be confirmed since the story has been deleted. Meanwhile, the fans are upset with Dayal for sharing such a controversial post. Dayal later posted another story and apologised for his mistake, saying that the story was posted by mistake.

Image

 

Yash Dayal came into the limelight after he was hit by five sixes in an over by KKR's Rinku Singh. KKR needed 28 runs in the final over and Dayal was asked to bowl the final six balls. After Umesh Yadav took a single of the first ball, Rinku Singh hit him for five sixes to pick up a historic win. Yash Dayal played five matches in IPL 2023 and picked just two wickets.

Post the match, Yash Dayal was dropped from the Gujarat Titans playing XI. Hardik Pandya later confirmed that Yash Dayal was taken aback by the Rinku Singh assault and fell ill. Pandya revealed Dayal lost 7-8 KGs after being hit for five sixes.

"I can't confirm that (on his chances of Yash Dayal playing again this season)," Hardik said when enquired about Dayal during the post-match show on Star Sports. "He fell ill and lost 7-8 kilos after that match. There was a spread of viral infection during that period and also due to the pressure he had faced, his condition is presently not good enough to take the field. Someone's loss is someone's gain at the end of the day. It is going to take a long time before we see him on the field," Hardik added.

Also Read

More News ›
Yash Dayal Invites Huge Controversy After Reportedly Sharing Communal Instagram Story
IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Rallying Around Yash Dayal On His Terrible Day Is A Phenomenal Story, Says Robin Uthappa
GT Vs SRH, IPL 2023: Fans Storm Twitter To Celebrate Yash Dayal's Comeback
Hardik Pandya Gives Massive Update On Yash Dayal, Reveals Pacer Lost 7-8 Kgs After Rinku Singh Thrashing
PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2023: Fans Storm Twitter After Hardik Pandya Drops Yash Dayal
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

No live matches

LATEST NEWS

Yash Dayal Invites Huge Controversy After Reportedly Sharing Communal Instagram Story

Yash Dayal Invites Huge Controversy After Reportedly Sharing...

I Think They'll Pick...: Ricky Ponting Makes Big Prediction About India's WTC Final XI

I Think They'll Pick...: Ricky Ponting Makes Big Prediction ...

'Virat Kohli Has Weakness In His Batting, Shubman Gill Is Like Sachin Tendulkar': Mohammad Kaif's Colossal Remark

'Virat Kohli Has Weakness In His Batting, Shubman Gill Is Li...

T20 World Cup 2024 Likely To Shift From USA And West Indies To England - Report

T20 World Cup 2024 Likely To Shift From USA And West Indies ...

Ishan Kishan Or KS Bharat? Sunil Gavaskar Picks India's WK For WTC Final

Ishan Kishan Or KS Bharat? Sunil Gavaskar Picks India's WK F...

Advertisement