YOR vs DER Dream11 Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s English T20 Blast 2020 Match At Headingley, Leeds, August 30 6:30 PM IST Sunday

YOR vs DER Dream11 Tips And Prediction

The English T20 Blast 2020 game between Gloucestershire and Glamorgan on Saturday (August 29) was won by the latter. After being asked to bat first, Glamorgan posted 150/7 in their allotted 20 overs courtesy C Cooke’s unbeaten 51. In response, Gloucestershire lost wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 135, losing by 15 runs. For Glamorgan, Andrew Salter took four wickets. The English T20 Blast 2020 will end on October 3.

YOR vs DER TOSS TIME: 6:00 PM IST

Match Starts At: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

YOR vs DER My Dream11 Team

Wayne Madsen (c), Jack Shutt (vc), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Matthew Fisher, Michael Cohen, Jonathan Tattersall, Billy Godleman, Leus du Plooy, Luis Reece, Matt Critchley

YOR vs DER Full Squads

YOR: Tom Kohler-Cadmore(c), Josh Poysden(wk), Adam Lyth, Joe Root, Matthew Fisher, Jonathan Tattersall, Mathew Pillans, Harry Brook, Will Fraine, Jordan Thompson, Tom Loten, George Hill, Jack Shutt, Matthew Revis

DER: Billy Godleman(c), Brooke Guest(wk), Wayne Madsen, Alex Hughes, Luis Reece, Harvey Hosein, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Matthew Critchley, Leus du Plooy, Thomas Wood, Michael Cohen, Anuj Dal, Matt McKiernan, Samuel Conners, Edward Barnes, Dustin Melton

