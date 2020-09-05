Yorkshire League Chairman Calls Ex-England U-19 Captain Azeem Rafiq ‘Discourteous And Disrespectful’ After Racism Allegations

Yorkshire South Premier League chairman Roger Pugh has described former England U-19 captain Azeem Rafiq, who has recently accused the county side of being institutionally racist, as "discourteous, disrespectful and very difficult" to deal with. <p></p> <p></p>The 29-year-old Rafiq, who was born in Karachi and also captained the club, said he lost "faith in humanity" after the club turned a blind eye to his complaints of racist behaviour and was "close to committing suicide" during his stint with Yorkshire from 2016 to 2018. <p></p> <p></p>However, Pugh said Rafiq is the only person with whom he had issues during his stint with Yorkshire. <p></p> <p></p>"...I read that Azeem Rafiq had made allegations of 'institutional racism' at Yorkshire CCC. Of course, I am not in a position to comment on these allegations, but that they should come from him does not surprise me," he wrote in a blog post in the club's website. <p></p> <p></p>"I have had contact with Azeem both as an umpire and an administrator, and found him very difficult to deal with being both discourteous and disrespectful. <p></p> <p></p>"Indeed, over the five years in which we have been in existence, he is the only person in our league that I have had any issues with. Several of our umpires and one of our clubs also had problems with him in 2016, when he was back with YCCC," he added. <p></p> <p></p>Pugh, a retired civil servant and a former league umpire, said he also "wrote to the club to draw attention to his (Rafiq's) behaviour." <p></p> <p></p>"I am not a religious man, but a biblical quote seems to me apt here. It is, 'as ye sow, so shall ye reap.'" <p></p> <p></p>Yorkshire on Thursday launched an investigation into the racism allegations made by Rafiq and a wider review of the club's policies and culture. <p></p> <p></p>The renowned county cricket club have asked the independent law firm, Squire Patton Boggs, to probe the matter. <p></p> <p></p>(PTI)