Melbourne: England and Pakistan are clashing against each other in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022. The tournament has been full of surprises and shocking moments. Babr Azam’s Pakistan defeated New Zealand in the first semi-final and Jos Buttler-led England secured their spot in the final with a win over Team India in the second semi-final.

The Pakistan team’s run in the T20 World Cup 2022 has seen quite similarities with their 1992 World Cup winning campaign. Now, Pakistani fans across the world believe that Babar Azam and company would be repeating history.

Former World Cup-winning Pakistan skipper tweeted to congratulate Pakistan’s squad for making it to the finals and gave them advice ahead of their clash in the final. He tweeted “My msg to Pak cricket team today is the same I gave our team in the 1992 World Cup Final. First: enjoy the day as one rarely gets to play in a World Cup final & don’t get overawed by it. Second: you will win if you are willing to take risks & can cash in on mistakes by opponents. That means playing with an attacking mindset. Good luck; the whole nation is praying for your success.”

When the current PAK skipper Babar Azam was asked about repeating the 1992 World Cup achievement he said “Yes. I believe we couldn’t start off well but we came back with great momentum. In the previous 3-4 matches, Pakistani team has played very well on both individual and team level. We’ve been working really hard for this. It feels like a dream come true to reach the final”