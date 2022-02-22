New Delhi: We are all aware of the brotherly love between Yuvraj Singh and Virat Kohli and their relationship is ever flourishing be it in the cricket field or off it. On Tuesday, India’s one of finest all-rounders, Yuvraj Singh gifts the former India skipper a special golden boot from Puma with a hear-felt note to embrace their bromance and also for the wonderful services Kohli has given to India.

Yuvraj took to Instagram and shared the pictures of the boot, the note and an old picture of them.

‘Virat, I’ve seen you grow as a cricketer and as a person. From that young boy in the nets who would walk shoulder-to-shoulder with the legends of Indian cricket, you’re now a legend yourself leading the way for a new generation. Your discipline and passion on the field and dedication to the sport inspires every young kid in this country to pick up the bat and dream of putting on the blue jersey one day. You have elevated your level of cricket every single year and achieved so much already in this wonderful game that it makes me even more excited to watch you embark on this new chapter in your career. You have been a legendary captain and a fantastic leader. I’m expecting many more of your famous run chases. I’m glad to have shared a bond with you as a teammate and more so a friend. Scoring runs, pulling people’s legs, cheating meals, jamming to Punjabi songs and winning cups, we’ve done it all together. Mere liye tu hamesha Cheeku rahega aur duniya ke liye King Kohli (You’ll always be Cheeku for me and for the world you’ll be the King). Always keep the fire inside you burning. You’re a superstar. Here’s a special golden boot for you. Keep making the country proud!’, Yuvraj wrote.

Apart from sharing the national dressing room, both of them also played together for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2014 season.