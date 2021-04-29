ZIM vs PAK, 1st Test – Live Streaming Cricket, When And Where to Watch Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st Test Match Stream Live Cricket Match Online and on TV in India

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 1st Test Match – Live Streaming Cricket

Zimbabwe showed great fight in the T20I series as they won the second game against Pakistan and stunned the tourists. However, it is going to be a different ball game altogether when they will face a potent Pakistan team in the first Test of the two-match series. Zimbabwe hasn’t played a lot of Test cricket in the recent past, which can be an issue for them. Sean Williams will look to lead from the front and his team will have their work cut out against strong opposition. On the other hand, Pakistan will look to bring their best to the table against a depleted team. Pakistan will look not like to make the mistake of taking Zimbabwe lightly.

Live Streaming Cricket Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st Test match

When is Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st Test match?

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st Test match will be played on 29th April.

What are the timings of Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st Test match?

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st Test match will begin at 1:00 PM IST. Toss will take place at 12:30 PM IST.

Where is Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st Test match?

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st Test match will be played at the Harare Sports Club, Harare.

Which TV Channel will broadcast Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st Test match?

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st Test match will not be telecasted in India.

Where can you watch the Live Stream of the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st Test match?

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st Test match live streaming will be available on FanCode for premium users.

What are the Predicted Playing XIs for Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st Test match?

Zimbabwe: Prince Masvaure, Kevin Kasuza, Tarisai Musakanda, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams (c), Milton Shumba, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chisoro, Donald Tiripano, Blessing Muzrabani, Luke Jongwe.

Pakistan: Imran Butt, Abid, Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf, Nauman Ali, Hasan Ali, Sajid Khan, Shaheen Afridi.

ZIM vs PAK SQUADS

Pakistan Squad: Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam(c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Faheem Ashraf, Nauman Ali, Hasan Ali, Sajid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zahid Mahmood, Shahnawaz Dhani, Abdullah Shafique, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Tabish Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed

Zimbabwe Squad: Prince Masvaure, Kevin Kasuza, Tarisai Musakanda, Brendan Taylor(w), Sean Williams(c), Milton Shumba, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chisoro, Donald Tiripano, Blessing Muzarabani, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Roy Kaia, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava, Tanaka Chivanga.