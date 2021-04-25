ZIM vs PAK 3rd T20I – Live Streaming Cricket – When And Where to Watch Zimbabwe vs Pakistan T20I Stream Live Cricket Match Online and on TV in India

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan – Live Streaming Cricket T20I Match

Zimbabwe had stunned Pakistan in the second T20I by 19 runs and the hosts will aim to continue their good show. The hosts had come up with a collective effort after Luke Jongwe scalped four wickets in the second game. The home side had posted 118 runs but they were able to bundle Pakistan inside 100 runs. Babar Azam stated that with T20 World Cup approaching, they can not afford to play like this and they will need to pull up their socks.

Live Streaming Cricket Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 3rd T20I

When is Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 3rd T20I?

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will be played on 25th April.

What are the timings of the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 3rd T20I?

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will begin at 2:30 PM IST. Toss will take place at 2:00 PM IST.

Where is Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 3rd T20I being played?

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will be played at Harare Sports Club, Harare.

Which TV Channel will broadcast Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 3rd T20I?

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will not be telecasted in India.

Where can you watch the Live Stream of the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 3rd T20I?

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match live streaming will be available on FanCode.

What are the Predicted Playing XIs for Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 3rd T20I?

Zimbabwe – Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams (c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva (wk), Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.

Pakistan – Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali/Sarfaraz Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi/Haris Rauf.

ZIM vs PAK SQUADS:

Zimbabwe Squad: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Brendan Taylor(c), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva(w), Tarisai Musakanda, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Tapiwa Mufudza, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine, Tanaka Chivanga, Donald Tiripano

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Arshad Iqbal, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Sharjeel Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haider Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zahid Mahmood