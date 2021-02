ZM-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips, Pakistan Women in Zimbabwe 2021: 1st ODI Fantasy Tips For Today’s Match Harare Sports Club

ZM-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips, Pakistan Women in Zimbabwe 2021: 1st ODI Fantasy Tips For T

ZM-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Tips

Zimbabwe Women vs Pakistan Women Dream11 Prediction And Hints – Fantasy Playing Tips Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s ZM-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team, 1st ODI in Harare Sports Club: Pakistan begin their Zimbabwe tour with a three-match ODI series starting today. All the matches will be played in Harare and will be followed by a three-match T20I series, also to be played at the same venue. Pakistan will be itching to returning ways after failing to win single match on South Africa tour. Zimbabwe Women vs Pakistan Women 2021 Dream11 Prediction Pakistan Women in Zimbabwe. Check Dream11 Team, Best players list of ZM-W vs PK-W, Pakistan Women Dream11 Team Player List, Zimbabwe Women Dream11 Team Player List, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – ZM-W vs PK-W, Pakistan Women in Zimbabwe 2021, Online Cricket Tips – Zimbabwe Women vs Pakistan Women Zimbabwe women dream11, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Zimbabwe, Fantasy Tips – Zimbabwe Women vs Pakistan Women 2021

TOSS: The toss for the first ODI T20I between Zimbabwe Women and Pakistan Women will take place at 12:00 PM IST – February 9, 2021.

Time: 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club

ZM-W vs PK-W My Dream11 Team

Aliya Riaz (captain), Diana Baig (vice-captain), Modester Mupachikwa, Sidra Nawaz, Mary-Anne Musonda, Nahida Khan, Omaima Sohail, Precious Marange, Nida Dar, Tasmeen Granger, Esther Mbofana

ZM-W vs PK-W Full Squads

Zimbabwe Women: Mary-Anne Musonda (captain), Ashley Ndiraya, Pellagia Mujaji, Chiedza Dhururu (wk), Modester Mupachikwa, Josephine Nkomo, Kellies Ndlovu, Francisca Chipare, Tasmeen Granger, Precious Marange, Esther Mbofana, Nomvelo Sibanda, Audrey Mazvishaya, Lorraine Phiri, Christabel Chatonzwa

Pakistan Women: Nahida Khan, Javeria Khan (captain), Omaima Sohail, Kainat Imtiaz, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin, Muneeba Ali, Aiman Anwer, Ayesha Zafar, Sadia Iqbal, Syeda Aroob Shah, Ayesha Naseem

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ZM-W Dream11 Team/ PK-W Dream11 Team/ Zimbabwe Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ Pakistan Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Women T20I Series/ Online Cricket Tips and more.