Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan To Host Four Asia Cup Matches; Remaining Nine In Sri Lanka
SIMILAR VIDEOS
Advertisement
LIVE SCOREBOARD
Advertisement
LIVE SCOREBOARD
Nepal Vs Oman Live Cricket Score - Match 6 - ODI
15 Jun 2023 12:30 IST | 07:00 GMT
Nepal beat Oman by 2 wickets
Zimbabwe Vs Scotland Live Cricket Score - Match 8 - ODI
15 Jun 2023 12:30 IST | 07:00 GMT
Zimbabwe beat Scotland by 6 wickets
Ireland Vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score - Match 9 - ODI
15 Jun 2023 12:30 IST | 07:00 GMT
Netherlands beat Ireland by 2 wickets
Nepal Vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score - Match 3 - ODI
13 Jun 2023 12:30 IST | 07:00 GMT
United Arab Emirates beat Nepal by 3 wickets
Advertisement
COMMENTS