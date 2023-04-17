Advertisement

Rajasthan Royals Captain Sanju Samson Achieves New Milestone, Know Key Stats - Watch Video

Sanju Samson has become the first Rajasthan Royals player to score 3000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). Samson is the leading run-scorer for the Royals in the tournament. samson reached the landmark in match number 23 against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Sunday (16 April).

Updated: April 17, 2023 4:47 PM IST | Edited By: Video Desk

SIMILAR VIDEOS

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement
Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updat...

Rajasthan Royals Captain Sanju Samson Achieves New Milestone, Know Key Stats - Watch Video

Rajasthan Royals Captain Sanju Samson Achieves New Milestone...

Virat Kohli's Killer Stare To Sourav Ganguly Goes Viral In Latest Video From RCB vs DC Match

Virat Kohli's Killer Stare To Sourav Ganguly Goes Viral In L...

Sachin Tendulkar And Arjun To Sunil Gavaskar And Rohan: Father-Son Duo Who Played Cricket For Same Team

Sachin Tendulkar And Arjun To Sunil Gavaskar And Rohan: Fath...

Sachin Tendulkar And Arjun To Sunil Gavaskar And Rohan: Father-Son Duo Who Played Cricket For Same Team

Sachin Tendulkar And Arjun To Sunil Gavaskar And Rohan: Fath...

Advertisement