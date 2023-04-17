Advertisement
Rajasthan Royals Captain Sanju Samson Achieves New Milestone, Know Key Stats - Watch Video
Sanju Samson has become the first Rajasthan Royals player to score 3000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). Samson is the leading run-scorer for the Royals in the tournament. samson reached the landmark in match number 23 against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Sunday (16 April).
SIMILAR VIDEOS
Ravindra Jadeja Reveals The Atmosphere Of CSK Dugout Atmosphere, Says There Is No Senior And Junior Kind Of Thing There
Advertisement
LIVE SCOREBOARD
Advertisement
LIVE SCOREBOARD
Pakistan Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 2nd T20I - T20
15 Apr 2023 21:30 IST | 16:00 GMT
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 38 runs
Mumbai Indians Vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score - Match 22 - ODI
16 Apr 2023 15:30 IST | 10:00 GMT
Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets
Gujarat Titans Vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score - Match 23 - ODI
16 Apr 2023 19:30 IST | 14:00 GMT
Rajasthan Royals beat Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets
Pakistan Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 1st T20I - T20
14 Apr 2023 21:30 IST | 16:00 GMT
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 88 runs
Advertisement
COMMENTS