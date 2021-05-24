Combined Best XI of ICC World Test Championship 2019-2021

The ICC World Test Championship will reach its climax with the final between India and New Zealand. India finished as the top team of the WTC cycle 2019-21 as the Virat Kohli-led team won 12 matches out of the 17 they played and they had a winning percentage of 72.2%. On the other hand, New Zealand won seven matches and finished in second place with a win percentage of 70.

Meanwhile, there were some brilliant performances in the two-year cycle as the teams came up with their best. We take a look at the combined best XI of the ICC World Test Championship 2019-2021 cycle.

1. Rohit Sharma – 1030 runs in 11 Test matches – India’s veteran opener Rohit Sharma was able to grab his opportunity as a Test opener. The talisman scored 1030 runs in 11 Test matches at an average of 64.37, including four centuries. Rohit was at his best in the home conditions but could not deliver big in the challenging overseas conditions.

2. Dimuth Karunaratne – 999 runs in 10 Test matches – Sri Lanka’s opening batsman Dimuth Karunaratne is the second opener of the team. The left-hander has been a consistent performer for the Island nation and he delivered the goods for his team. The southpaw scored 999 runs in 10 Test matches at an impressive average of 55.50.

3. Marnus Labuschagne – 1675 runs in 13 Test matches – Australia’s talisman batsman Marnus Labuschagne was the best batsman of the WTC cycle. The right-hander was the highest run-getter with 1675 runs in 13 Test matches at a splendid average of 72.82, including five centuries. The linchpin was a consistent performer for Australia right throughout the WTC cycle.

4. Steve Smith – 1341 runs in 13 Test matches – Australia’s Steve Smith once again showed why he is one of the best batsmen in Test cricket. Smith was once again at his best as he scored all around the WTC cycle. The right-hander amassed 1341 runs in 13 Test matches at an impressive average of 63.85 with the help of four centuries.

5. Ben Stokes – 1334 runs, 34 wickets in 17 Test matches – England’s Ben Stokes was the best all-rounder of the World Test Championship cycle. Stokes played the innings of the WTC when he took England to an emphatic win in the Headingley Test match against Australia in the Ashes. The English all-rounder scored 1334 runs in 17 Test matches whereas he scalped 34 wickets during the WTC cycle.

6. Rishabh Pant – 662 runs in 11 Test matches – India’s wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant was at his absolute best for his national team. Pant scored 274 runs in three Test matches against Australia and played a key role in India’s win Down Under. The pugnacious southpaw batsman scored 662 runs in 11 Test matches for India at an average of 41.37.

7. Ravindra Jadeja – 469 runs, 28 wickets in 10 Test matches – India’s all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has certainly improved his batting in the last couple of seasons. Jadeja was able to deliver the goods with both bat as well as the ball for the Virat Kohli-led team. The all-rounder scored 469 runs at an average of 58.62 and scalped 28 wickets at an average of 28.67.

8. Ravichandran Ashwin – 67 wickets in 13 Test matches – Ravichandran Ashwin was also able to deliver the goods for the Indian team in all the conditions. Ashwin also played a key role in helping India draw the Sydney Test match against Australia with Hanuma Vihari. The off-spinner finished as the third-highest wicket-taker of the WTC cycle with 67 wickets in 13 matches at an impressive average of 20.88 and can finish as the highest wicket-taker if he takes four scalps in the final against New Zealand.

9. Pat Cummins – 70 wickets in 14 Test matches – The World Number one Test bowler Pat Cummins was at his best during the WTC cycle. Cummins breathed down the neck of the opposition batsmen with extra pace and bounce. The gun fast bowler scalped 70 wickets (at an average of 21.02), which is the maximum of the WTC cycle before the final.

10. Stuart Broad – 69 wickets in 17 Test matches – England’s veteran fast bowler Stuart Broad made great use of his experience to deliver the goods for his team. Broad was at his best in the English conditions and exploited the help from the surface. The lanky paceman scalped 69 wickets in 17 Test matches at a sublime average of 20.08.

11. Tim Southee – 51 wickets in 10 Test matches – New Zealand’s experienced fast bowler Tim Southee played a key role in taking his team to the final of the World Test Championship. The lanky fast bowler was right on the money for the Kiwis and delivered in the helpful New Zealand conditions. Southee scalped 51 wickets in 10 Test matches at an impressive average of 20.66.