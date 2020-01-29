Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies U19 vs New Zealand U19 Quarterfinal 2 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match WI-U19 vs NZ-U19, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 in Benoni: In the Super League quarterfinal 2 of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2020, West Indies U19 will take on New Zealand U19 men in the at the Willowmoore Park, Benoni on Wednesday (January 29). As we move towards the business end of the tournament, we are getting a clear picture of who will be the top teams to reach the later stages. Both West Indies and New Zealand have had pretty contrasting campaigns so far in the competition. On one side, West Indies have been pretty dominant so far with three out of three wins. They booked their place in the quarters by beating Nigeria (by 246 runs), Australia (3 wickets) and England (71 runs).

Meanwhile, the Kiwis barely manage to scrap their way through the last eight stage. They eked out solitary win in three games. After their opening game against Japan was washed out, the Black Caps came back to win the succeeding fixture against Sri Lanka by three wickets. However, the New Zealanders were beaten comprehensively by the defending champions India in their last group-stage fixture.

TOSS – The toss between West Indies U19 and New Zealand U19 will take place at 1 PM (IST).

Time: 1.30 PM IST.

Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Leonardo Julian

Batters Kevlon Anderson (VC), Fergus Lellman, Kimani Melius, Rhys Mariu

All-Rounders- Adithya Ashok, Jesse Tashkoff, Nyeem Young (C)

Bowler- Jayden Searles, Matthew Pattrick, Ashmead Nedd

WI-U19 vs NZ-U19 Probable Playing XIs

West Indies Under 19: Kimani Melius (C), Leonardo Julian (wk), Kevlon Anderson, Antonio Morris, Matthew Forde, Nyeem Young, Kirk McKenzie, Matthew Patrick, Joshua James, Ashmead Nedd, Jayden Seales.

New Zealand Under 19: Rhys Mariu, Ollie White, Fergus Lellman, Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Jesse Tashkoff (C), Ben Pomare (wk), Hayden Dickson Adithya Ashok, David Hancock, William O’Rourke/Kristian Clarke.

WI-U19 vs NZ-U19 SQUADS

West Indies U19: Kimani Melius (wk), Leonardo Julien, Kelvon Anderson (C), Kirk McKenzie, Antonio Morris, Matthew Patrick, Nyeem Young, Joshua James, Ashmead Nedd, Jayden Seales, Ramon Simmonds, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Mbeki Joseph, Matthew Forde, Daniel Beckford.

New Zealand U19: Rhys Mariu, Ollie White, Fergus Lellman, Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Jesse Tashkoff (C), Simon Keene, Quinn Sunde (wk), Joey Field, Kristian Clarke, Adithya Ashok, William ORourke, Nicholas Lidstone, David Hancock, Ben Pomare, Hayden Dickson.

