IND vs SA 2nd T20I Highlights: Miller Century In Vain As IND Beat SA In A Run Feast To Go 2-0 Up

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I highlights: Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have given India a good start. They have set the platform for the likes of Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav to play without any pressure. India will eye a score around 200 to feel safe.

Rohit Sharma-led India will look to win the second T2oI against South Africa in Guwahati and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Indian bowlers, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal were outstanding in the first T20I and restricted South Africa to 106 -8 in 2o overs.

This looked an easy chase for India but Kagiso Rabada and Wayne Parnell made India toil hard. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were dismissed cheaply to put India in trouble. However, KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav scored half-centuries as India won the match by eight wickets. The second T20I in Guwahati now becomes a must win game for South Africa.

IND vs SA 2nd T20I Weather Updates

There is a 40 per cent chance of rain during the second T20I and possibilities are high that the match can be shortened due to rain.

IND vs SA 2nd T20I Probable 11s

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, R. Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa Probable XI: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi