IND vs SA 2nd T20I Highlights: Miller Century In Vain As IND Beat SA In A Run Feast To Go 2-0 Up
IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live Score

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I highlights: Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have given India a good start. They have set the platform for the likes of Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav to play without any pressure. India will eye a score around 200 to feel safe.

Rohit Sharma-led India will look to win the second T2oI against South Africa in Guwahati and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Indian bowlers, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal were outstanding in the first T20I and restricted South Africa to 106 -8 in 2o overs.

This looked an easy chase for India but Kagiso Rabada and Wayne Parnell made India toil hard. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were dismissed cheaply to put India in trouble. However, KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav scored half-centuries as India won the match by eight wickets. The second T20I in Guwahati now becomes a must win game for South Africa.

IND vs SA 2nd T20I Weather Updates

There is a 40 per cent chance of rain during the second T20I and possibilities are high that the match can be shortened due to rain.

IND vs SA 2nd T20I Probable 11s

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, R. Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa Probable XI: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Live Updates

  • 11:13 PM IST

    IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live Score and Updates: SIX to end the match and India win by 16 runs, just 16 runs who would have thought that when South Africa were 47/3 in the 7th over., David Miller, take a bow, a century off just 46 balls. Did everything to take South Africa close but the target was way beyond reach. De Kock struggled for the first half of his inning but went berserk in the second half. He remains unbeaten on 69 off 43 balls. Had he played a bit more freely from the start, who knows South Africa might have pulled this off.

  • 11:09 PM IST

    IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live Score and Updates: Century for Miller of just 46 balls, out of nowhere he has brought South Africa at a touching distance of India’s score. South Africa are going to fall short by a few runs but what a match we have had.

  • 11:06 PM IST

    IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live Score and Updates: 200 up for South Africa, that’s a remarkable recovery.

  • 10:56 PM IST

    IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live Score and Updates: Valiant effort from David Miller and Quinton de Kock. The pair has added 128 runs in 71 balls, still the team is far away from the target. SA needed a good start which didn’t happen and there was no way they could have come back in the game.

  • 10:39 PM IST

    IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live Score and Updates: Well it’s raining boundaries now and South Africa are not giving up. 87 off 28 balls is a tough ask but it looks like that South Africa will bring the equation down to this till the first 10 overs of their innings.

  • 10:36 PM IST

    IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live Score and Updates: Back-to-back sixes for De Kock and he finally manages to get his strike rate over a 100. Runs required also come under 100. 99 needed of 32 balls.

  • 10:30 PM IST

    IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live Score and Updates: A blazing half-century by David Miller off 25 balls. It’s going to go in vain though most probably. De Kock’s struggle at the other end continues. He is 29 off 31 balls. SA need 114 in 37 balls

  • 10:18 PM IST

    IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live Score and Updates: David Miller is playing a good hand. He has raced to 35 off 19 balls. While it’s too much to expect him win a game when a team needs 136 in the last eight overs, if he plays all the remaining overs, it should be fun watching him. SA 104/3 in 12.1

  • 10:12 PM IST

    IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live Score and Updates: 155 needed off the last nine overs from South Africa. No matter how many runs they get in these last overs, the defeat will leave scars on their minds. It has been a hammering for them today.

  • 10:04 PM IST

    IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live Score and Updates: It has been a real struggle for QDK who is batting on 21 off 23 balls when the team needed 238 to win.

  • 9:58 PM IST

  • 9:52 PM IST

    IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live Score and Updates: Axar Patel has clean bowled Aiden Markram. This was always on the cards given that SA need to score at a run rate of nearly 15 runs. SA 48/3 in 6.4

  • 9:49 PM IST

    IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live Score and Updates: Aiden Markram is 30 off 16 balls and have given South Africa fans something to cheer. However, the visitors have lost the plot and all looks doomed at the moment. SA 45/2 in 6

  • 9:40 PM IST

  • 9:39 PM IST

    IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live Score and Updates: South Africa are batting at a run rate of less than four. They will need some epic knocks from De Kock and Miller to pull this chase off, however, it looks unlikely. Cricket is an unpredictable game but few situations are beyond the reach. SA 21/2 in 4

  • 9:31 PM IST

    IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live Score and Updates: Play resumes after being stopped for a while due to light tower failure.

  • 9:09 PM IST

    IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live Score and Updates: Disaster for South Africa and Arshdeep Singh has removed Temba Bavuma and Rilee Rossouw in his first over. SA are 5/2 in 2 overs

  • 9:02 PM IST

    IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live Score and Updates: Deepak Chahar starts off with a maiden. A maiden when SA are chasing 238, wow.

  • 8:55 PM IST

  • 8:49 PM IST

    IND vs SA 2nd T20I Score and Updates: IND finish on a massive 237-3 in 20 overs. Virat Kohli stays unbeaten on 49 wile Karthik scores 17 off 7 balls. Pure humiliation this for South Africa.

  • 8:40 PM IST

    IND vs SA 2nd T20I Score and Updates: Suryakumar Yadav is out and there was no other way than a run out to send him back. Nevertheless, he has done some serious damage to South Africa today. IND 219/3 in 18.5 overs.

  • 8:33 PM IST

    IND vs SA 2nd T20I Score and Updates: This is carnage in Guwahati, Virat Kohli has also picked up great moment and he Surya are now toying with South African bowling. The 200 is up in the 18th over and India might even reach 230-240 from here.

  • 8:27 PM IST

    IND vs SA 2nd T20I Score and Updates: Stand and applaud Surya today, he has been sensational, to say the least. Third consecutive fifty in T20Is. He keeps getting better with every passing game. Reaches the milestone in just 18 balls. IND 189/2 in 16.3, India are headed towards a massive first inning score.

  • 8:20 PM IST

  • 8:17 PM IST

    IND vs SA 2nd T20I Score and Updates: Suryakumar Yadav is on fire, he is batting at 35 off just 13 balls, including 4 fours and two sixes. What a player he has been for India in this format of the game. IND 155/2 in 15 overs.

  • 8:07 PM IST

    IND vs SA 2nd T20I Score and Updates: A couple of boundaries to start the innings for Surya. This man is batting on a different level these days. IND 125-2 in 13 overs.

  • 8:02 PM IST

    IND vs SA 2nd T20I Score and Updates: WICKET! Maharaj gets his second wicket and it’s a big one of KL Rahul who goes for 57 off 28 balls. This was the wicket South Africa wanted badly but India bat deep and the kind of start they have got, South Africa need to do really well to keep IND under 200. IND 114/2 in 12.1

  • 7:56 PM IST

    ND vs SA 2nd T20I Score and Updates: 50 for KL Rahul off just 24 balls, India heading towards a massive first inning score. IND 106/1 in 11 overs.

  • 7:51 PM IST

    IND vs SA 2nd T20I Score and Updates: Keshav Maharaj ends the dangerous partnership as Rohit Sharma is out caught. South Africa needed this wicket. Virat Kohli is at the crease now. Rohit is out for 43 in 37 balls. IND 96.1 in 9.5

  • 7:46 PM IST