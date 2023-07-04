LIVE NOW
LIVE UPDATES | Nepal vs Ireland ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Cricket Live Score: Toss Soon, Check Predicted Playing 11| FULL SCORECARD
Live Score Ireland vs Nepal ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers: Live Cricket Score And Updates From Takashinga Sports Club in Harare
Ireland vs Nepal, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Updates: After having disappointing world cup qualifiers, both Ireland and Nepal are all set to face each other in the ICC CWC Qualifier 2023 seventh-place playoff at Takashinga Sports Club in Harare.
Ireland won their previous match in the playoff semifinal against the USA by 6 wickets, whereas Nepal won the playoff semifinal by 3 wickets against UAE. This is the first time the two teams will face each other in the history of an ODI game.
Nepal vs Ireland, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match Details
Match: Ireland (IRE) vs Nepal (NEP), ICC CWC Qualifier 2023, 7th Place Play-off Final
Match Date: July 04, 2023 (Tuesday)
Time: 9:00 A.M. (Local Time) 12:30 P.M. IST
Venue: Takashinga Sports Club, Harare
Nepal vs Ireland, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Pitch Report
The pitch at the Takashinga Sports Club is a high-scoring batting-friendly pitch. The team that wins the toss will want to bowl first, as six times out of the seven teams, the chasing team has won in this tournament.
Nepal vs Ireland, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Weather Report
The temperature in Harare will go up to 22 degrees Celsius with a wind speed of 11 km/h. It is a sunny day, so there are no chances of rain.
Nepal vs Ireland, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Playing 11s
Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wicketkeeper), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Arjun Saud (wicketkeeper), Gyanendra Malla, Rohit Paudel (captain), Bhim Sharki, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Pratis GC
11:11 AM
Nepal vs Ireland Live Score
10:57 AM
Nepal vs Ireland Live Score
Pitch Report: The pitch has been a good one to bat, very flat and with not much help for the bowlers. In other words, it will be tailormade for high scoring game.
10:50 AM
Nepal vs Ireland Live Score
Do join us at 12:PM IST for toss and latest updates.
