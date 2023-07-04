Advertisement

LIVE NOW

LIVE UPDATES | Nepal vs Ireland ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Cricket Live Score: Toss Soon, Check Predicted Playing 11| FULL SCORECARD

Live Score Ireland vs Nepal ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers: Live Cricket Score And Updates From Takashinga Sports Club in Harare

LIVE UPDATES | Nepal vs Ireland ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Cricket Live Score: Toss Soon, Check Predicted Playing 11| FULL SCORECARD
Updated: July 4, 2023 11:11 AM IST | By: CricketCountry Staff | Edited By: Faham Uddin

Ireland vs Nepal, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Updates: After having disappointing world cup qualifiers, both Ireland and Nepal are all set to face each other in the ICC CWC Qualifier 2023 seventh-place playoff at Takashinga Sports Club in Harare.

Ireland won their previous match in the playoff semifinal against the USA by 6 wickets, whereas Nepal won the playoff semifinal by 3 wickets against UAE. This is the first time the two teams will face each other in the history of an ODI game.

Nepal vs Ireland, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match Details

Match: Ireland (IRE) vs Nepal (NEP), ICC CWC Qualifier 2023, 7th Place Play-off Final

Match Date: July 04, 2023 (Tuesday)

Time: 9:00 A.M. (Local Time) 12:30 P.M. IST

Venue: Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

Nepal vs Ireland, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Pitch Report

The pitch at the Takashinga Sports Club is a high-scoring batting-friendly pitch. The team that wins the toss will want to bowl first, as six times out of the seven teams, the chasing team has won in this tournament.

Nepal vs Ireland, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Weather Report

The temperature in Harare will go up to 22 degrees Celsius with a wind speed of 11 km/h. It is a sunny day, so there are no chances of rain.

Nepal vs Ireland, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Playing 11s

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wicketkeeper), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Arjun Saud (wicketkeeper), Gyanendra Malla, Rohit Paudel (captain), Bhim Sharki, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Pratis GC


NEW UPDATES

11:11 AM

Nepal vs Ireland Live Score

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wicketkeeper), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Arjun Saud (wicketkeeper), Gyanendra Malla, Rohit Paudel (captain), Bhim Sharki, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Pratis GC

10:57 AM

Nepal vs Ireland Live Score

Pitch Report: The pitch has been a good one to bat, very flat and with not much help for the bowlers. In other words, it will be tailormade for high scoring game.

10:50 AM

Nepal vs Ireland Live Score

Do join us at 12:PM IST for toss and latest updates. 

Also Read

More News ›
LIVE UPDATES | Nepal vs Ireland ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Cricket Live Score: Toss Soon, Check Predicted Playing 11| FULL SCORECARD
Ireland vs Nepal ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming: How To Watch On TV And Free Online?
Live Score-Netherlands vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: NED vs OMA Super Sixes - 5 match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare
Netherlands vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming: How To Watch On TV And Free Online?
HIGHLIGHTS | Nepal vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers: Nepal Pull Off Stunning Win | FULL SCORECARD
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

LIVE UPDATES | Nepal vs Ireland ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Cricket Live Score: Toss Soon, Check Predicted Playing 11| FULL SCORECARD

LIVE UPDATES | Nepal vs Ireland ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier...

Ireland vs Nepal ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming: How To Watch On TV And Free Online?

Ireland vs Nepal ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streamin...

Zimbabwe vs Scotland ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming: How To Watch On TV And Free Online?

Zimbabwe vs Scotland ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Stre...

UK PM Rishi Sunak backs Ben Stokes Says "Don't Want To Win In The Manner Australia Did"

UK PM Rishi Sunak backs Ben Stokes Says "Don't Want To Win I...

Live Score-Netherlands vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: NED vs OMA Super Sixes - 5 match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare

Live Score-Netherlands vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Update...

Advertisement