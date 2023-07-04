Live Score-Ireland vs Nepal Live Cricket Score and Updates: IRE vs NEP 7/8 Place Play off match Live cricket score at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

20/0 (5.3 Ovs)
Arjun Saud (W) 9*(17) 0x4, 1x6
Kushal Bhurtel 8*(16) 2x4, 0x6
Barry McCarthy 2.3 - 1 - 13 - 0
Mark Adair 3 - 1 - 6 - 0
20/0 (5.3 Ovs)
Arjun Saud (W) 9*(17) 0x4, 1x6
Kushal Bhurtel 8*(16) 2x4, 0x6
Barry McCarthy 2.3 - 1 - 13 - 0
Mark Adair 3 - 1 - 6 - 0
12:52 AM
4.6 Mark Adair to Kushal Bhurtel, No run.
12:52 AM
4.5 Mark Adair to Kushal Bhurtel, FOUR, FOUR! This time he connects! Length and outside off, width andÂ Bhurtel cuts it past point over the man there for four.
12:51 AM
4.4 Mark Adair to Kushal Bhurtel, no run, A length ball, outside off.Â Bhurtel uses his feet as he swings but misses.
12:51 AM
4.3 Mark Adair to Kushal Bhurtel, no run, This is outside off,Â Bhurtel shoulders arms.
12:50 AM
4.2 Mark Adair to Kushal Bhurtel, no run, Fuller and on middle,Â Bhurtel looks to heave but inside edges it onto the pads.
12:49 AM
4.1 Mark Adair to Kushal Bhurtel, no run, Around off, pushed to cover.
12:49 AM
3.6 Barry McCarthy to Arjun Saud, no run, This is full and outside off. Saud looks to push but misses.
12:48 AM
3.5 Barry McCarthy to Arjun Saud, no run, A length ball, outside off. Saud punches it to cover.
12:47 AM
3.4 Barry McCarthy to Arjun Saud, no run, On off, defended.
12:46 AM
3.3 Barry McCarthy to Arjun Saud, no run, Length and on middle, blocked.
12:46 AM
3.2 Barry McCarthy to Arjun Saud, no run, Fuller and outside off. Saud drops it to point.
12:45 AM
3.1 Barry McCarthy to Arjun Saud, no run, On a length and on off. Saud defends.
12:45 AM
2.6 Mark Adair to Kushal Bhurtel, no run, Length and outside off, nips away.Â Bhurtel has a poke at it but misses.
12:44 AM
2.5 Mark Adair to Kushal Bhurtel, no run, A length ball on middle, blocked.
12:43 AM
2.4 Mark Adair to Arjun Saud, leg byes, 1 run, Leg bye! Length and angling on the pads. Saud misses his flick as it rolls to square leg for one.
12:43 AM
2.4 Mark Adair to Arjun Saud, wide, 1 run, Wide! DOwn the leg side again. Saud misses his flick.
12:42 AM
2.3 Mark Adair to Arjun Saud, no run, On off, kept out.
12:41 AM
2.2 Mark Adair to Arjun Saud, no run, A length ball, outside off. Saud knocks it to point.
12:41 AM
2.2 Mark Adair to Arjun Saud, wide, 1 run, Wide! Down the leg side. Saud lets it go.
12:41 AM
2.1 Mark Adair to Arjun Saud, no run, On middle, blocked.
12:39 AM
1.6 Barry McCarthy to Kushal Bhurtel, no run, Outside off, left alone.
12:39 AM
1.5 Barry McCarthy to Kushal Bhurtel, FOUR, FOUR! Flicked away! Full and angling on middle.Bhurtel whips on the up but wide of mid-wicket for four.
12:38 AM
1.4 Barry McCarthy to Arjun Saud, 3 runs, Three and Nepal are underway! Fuller and on middle, this is flicked through mid-wicket. A misfield allows the batters to take three.
12:37 AM
1.3 Barry McCarthy to Arjun Saud, no run, This one lands close to off and swings away. Saud watchfully leaves.
12:36 AM
1.2 Barry McCarthy to Arjun Saud, no run, Length and outside off, Saud blocks.
12:36 AM
1.1 Barry McCarthy to Arjun Saud, no run, A length ball on middle, Saud tucks it to mid-wicket.
12:35 AM
0.6 Mark Adair to Kushal Bhurtel, no run, A maiden to start the match! Very full and on off,Â Bhurtel gets his bat down quickly.
12:34 AM
0.5 Mark Adair to Kushal Bhurtel, no run, A length ball, outside off,Â Bhurtel drops it to cover.
12:33 AM
0.4 Mark Adair to Kushal Bhurtel, no run, Outside off,Â Bhurtel taps it to point.
12:33 AM
0.3 Mark Adair to Kushal Bhurtel, no run, On a length and outside off.Â Bhurtel makes another leave.
12:32 AM
0.2 Mark Adair to Kushal Bhurtel, no run, Length ball on top of off.Â Bhurtel makes a brave leave.
12:32 AM
0.1 Mark Adair to Kushal Bhurtel, no run, A length ball, outside off, swings away.Â Bhurtel shoulders arms.
12:28 AM
We are all set. First, it's time for the national anthems. It will be Nepal's first followed by Ireland's. All set now. Kushal BhurtelÂ and Arjun SaudÂ to open for Nepal. Mark AdairÂ to bowl first.Â
12:11 AM
Nepal (Playing XI) - Kushal Bhurtel, Arjun Saud (WK), Gyanendra Malla, Rohit Paudel (C), Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kishore Mahato.
12:11 AM
Ireland (Playing XI) - Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Andy Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young.
COMMENTS