Live Score-Ireland vs USA Live Cricket Score and Updates: IRE vs USA Play-off match Live cricket score at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

Live Score-Ireland vs USA Live Cricket Score and Updates: IRE vs USA Play-off match Live cricket score at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare
Updated: June 30, 2023 12:38 PM IST | By: | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
Live Score-Ireland vs USA Live Cricket Score and Updates: IRE vs USA Play-off match Live cricket score at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

USA

11/0 (1.5 Ovs)

Sushant Modani 0*(3) 0x4, 0x6

Steven Taylor 10*(8) 2x4, 0x6

Barry McCarthy 0.5 - 0 - 9 - 0

Mark Adair 1 - 0 - 2 - 0

12:38 AM

FOUR

1.4 Barry McCarthy to Steven Taylor, FOUR, Four!

12:38 AM

FOUR

1.3 Barry McCarthy to Steven Taylor, FOUR, FOUR! First boundary of the innings. Slightly over-pitched on off, Steven TaylorÂ strides out and drives this through the gap at cover for four.

12:37 AM

1.2 Barry McCarthy to Steven Taylor, no run, On a length around off, Steven TaylorÂ looks to but but hits it from the bottom of his bat towards short cover for no run.

12:37 AM

1.1 Barry McCarthy to Steven Taylor, no run, On a length outside off, Steven TaylorÂ looks to poke at it but gets beaten on his outside edge.

12:36 AM

Barry McCarthyÂ will bowl from the other end.

12:36 AM

0.6 Mark Adair to Sushant Modani, no run, On a length in middle, Sushant ModaniÂ punches it to mid on for no run to end the first over.

12:35 AM

0.5 Mark Adair to Sushant Modani, no run, On a length in middle, Sushant ModaniÂ strides out and defends this solidly towards the off side.

12:34 AM

0.4 Mark Adair to Sushant Modani, no run, Good length delivery on off, Sushant ModaniÂ leans low and defends this out.

12:33 AM

0.3 Mark Adair to Steven Taylor, 1 run, Full and wide outside off, Steven TaylorÂ inside edges this towards the fine leg fielder for a single.

12:33 AM

0.2 Mark Adair to Steven Taylor, no run, On a length in middle, going above the middle pole, Steven TaylorÂ gets beaten on his inside edge as the ball hits his thigh pad.Â 

12:32 AM

0.1 Mark Adair to Steven Taylor, no run, Inswingin delivery in middle and leg, Steven TaylorÂ looks to nudge it to the on side but gets undone by a bit of inswing on this as the ball clips his pads. Lous appeal from the Irish players but the umpire has turned it down.

12:32 AM

wide

0.1 Mark Adair to Steven Taylor, wide, 1 run, Wide! A bit of shape early on as this goes down leg for wide. Starts off pitching one in middle, and it shapes inside and goes down leg, Steven TaylorÂ looks to flick but misses out. Wide signaled.

12:28 AM

We are done with the pre-match formalities as the players are ready for the game to start. Sushant ModaniÂ and Steven TaylorÂ are the two openers for theÂ USA, while Mark AdairÂ will bowl the first over.

12:26 AM

The match officials are out in the middle followed by the players of both sides. It is time for the National Anthems of the respective nations.

12:25 AM

to , no run

12:21 AM

Monank PatelÂ says that the wicket looks good to bat on as it is a bit on the dry side and they would want to post a total in excess of 280 today. Adds that it is a brilliant chance to put them on the cricketingÂ map again with a win against a full-member nation. Informs they have got three changes.

12:19 AM

Andy BalbirnieÂ says they would like to bowl first as the conditions seem to favor the pacers early on for the first 15 overs. Adds they just want to perform well and go home with a bit of smile on everybody's face.

12:13 AM

USA (Playing XI) - Sushant Modani, Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (C) (WK), Saiteja Mukkamalla (replaces Aaron Jones), Gajanand Singh, Nisarg Patel, Abhishek Paradkar, Nosthush Kenjige, Usman Rafiq, Ali Khan (replaces Jessy Singh), Saurabh Netravalkar (replaces Shayan Jahangir).

12:13 AM

Live Score-Ireland vs USA Live Cricket Score and Updates: IRE vs USA Play-off match Live cricket score at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

Ireland (Playing XI) - Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Andy Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young.

