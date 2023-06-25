Advertisement

LIVE NOW

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo
Updated: June 25, 2023 1:31 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

  • Live Blog
SCO

50/1 (13.5 Ovs)

Brandon McMullen 24*(35) 2x4, 0x6

Matthew Cross (W) 23*(45) 2x4, 0x6

Zeeshan Maqsood 1.5 - 0 - 5 - 0

Mohammad Nadeem 2 - 0 - 9 - 0

Summary

NEW UPDATES

01:31 PM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

13.3 Zeeshan Maqsood to Brandon McMullen, 1 run, 1 run.

01:31 PM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

13.2 Zeeshan Maqsood to Brandon McMullen, No run.

01:31 PM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

13.1 Zeeshan Maqsood to Matthew Cross, 1 run, Tossed up wide of off, Matthew CrossÂ pushes this to backward point for a single.

01:30 PM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

12.6 Mohammad Nadeem to Matthew Cross, 1 run, On a length in middle, Matthew CrossÂ pushes this towards mid on and takes a single.

01:29 PM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

12.5 Mohammad Nadeem to Matthew Cross, no run, On a length in middle, Matthew CrossÂ pushes this to mid-wicket for no run.

01:29 PM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

12.4 Mohammad Nadeem to Brandon McMullen, 1 run, On a length outside off, Brandon McMullenÂ pushes this to sweeper cover for a single.

01:28 PM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

12.3 Mohammad Nadeem to Brandon McMullen, no run, Good length delivery in middle, Brandon McMullenÂ defends this off the front foot towards the on side.

01:27 PM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

12.2 Mohammad Nadeem to Brandon McMullen, 2 runs, On a length in the middle, Brandon McMullenÂ tucks this to deep square leg for a couple.

01:27 PM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

12.1 Mohammad Nadeem to Matthew Cross, 1 run, Fuller one on off, Matthew CrossÂ pushes this to the on side for a single.

01:26 PM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

11.6 Zeeshan Maqsood to Matthew Cross, 1 run, Tossed up on off, Matthew CrossÂ pushes this to extra-cover and takes a single.

01:26 PM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

11.5 Zeeshan Maqsood to Matthew Cross, no run, Fuller one on off, Matthew CrossÂ defends this well.

01:25 PM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

11.4 Zeeshan Maqsood to Matthew Cross, no run, Fuller one in the line of stumps, Matthew CrossÂ defends this off the front foot.

01:25 PM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

11.3 Zeeshan Maqsood to Matthew Cross, no run, Tossed up outside off, Matthew CrossÂ leaves this all alone.

01:25 PM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

11.2 Zeeshan Maqsood to Brandon McMullen, 1 run, Fuller one on off, Brandon McMullenÂ pushes this to long off for a single.

01:25 PM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

11.1 Zeeshan Maqsood to Matthew Cross, leg byes, 1 run, Tossed up and sliding down leg, Matthew CrossÂ looks to block but gets beaten. Loud appeal but the umpire is unbeaten. They run a single of the deflection.

01:23 PM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

Spin for the first time as Zeeshan MaqsoodÂ brings himself back into the attack.Â 

01:22 PM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

10.6 Mohammad Nadeem to Brandon McMullen, 2 runs, DROPPED! Back of a length in middle, Brandon McMullenÂ pulls this powerfully towards mid-wicket as the fielder get a bit of hand on this to save a boundary. 2 runs taken.

01:22 PM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

10.5 Mohammad Nadeem to Matthew Cross, 1 run, On a length outside off, Matthew CrossÂ gets to the pitch of it and punches this to sweeper cover for a single.

01:21 PM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

10.4 Mohammad Nadeem to Matthew Cross, no run, Good length delivery in middle, Matthew CrossÂ pushes this to mid-wicket for no run.

01:20 PM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

10.3 Mohammad Nadeem to Matthew Cross, no run, On a length in middle, Matthew CrossÂ punches this towards the off side for no run.

01:20 PM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

10.2 Mohammad Nadeem to Brandon McMullen, 1 run, Fuller one outside off, Brandon McMullenÂ pushes this to sweeper cover for a single.

01:19 PM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

10.1 Mohammad Nadeem to Brandon McMullen, no run, On a length outside off, Brandon McMullenÂ pushes this towards the bowler for no run.

01:18 PM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

Time for Powerplay 2! Oman are now allowed a maximum of 4 fielders outside the 30-yard circle until the 40th over. Also, Mohammad NadeemÂ is introduced into the attack now.Â 

01:18 PM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

9.6 Fayyaz Butt to Matthew Cross, no run, On a length just outside off, Matthew CrossÂ looks to cut but under edges this towards the keeper.

01:17 PM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

9.5 Fayyaz Butt to Brandon McMullen, 1 run, On a length in middle, Brandon McMullenÂ tucks this to the on side for a single.

01:16 PM

FOUR

9.4 Fayyaz Butt to Brandon McMullen, FOUR, FOUR! Shot of the morning so far and this was so pleasant. Over-pitched outside off, Brandon McMullenÂ drives this through cover textbook style for four runs. The fielder were unmoved as this was timed so purely.

01:15 PM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

9.3 Fayyaz Butt to Brandon McMullen, no run, On a length in middle, Brandon McMullenÂ pushes this to the on side for no run.

01:14 PM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

9.2 Fayyaz Butt to Brandon McMullen, 2 runs, On a length outside off, Brandon McMullenÂ gets an outside edge flying towards third man for a single but a bit of misfield earns them an extra. 2 more runs added to the total.

01:13 PM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

9.1 Fayyaz Butt to Brandon McMullen, no run, Fuller and in middle, Brandon McMullenÂ pushes his to mid-wicket for no run.

01:12 PM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

8.6 Bilal Khan to Matthew Cross, no run, Good length delivery in middle, Matthew CrossÂ pushes this to the off side for no run to end the 9th.

01:12 PM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

8.5 Bilal Khan to Brandon McMullen, 1 run, Back of a length around the waist, Brandon McMullenÂ pulls this to deep square leg for a single.

01:11 PM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

8.4 Bilal Khan to Brandon McMullen, no run, On a length around off, Brandon McMullenÂ pushes this to the off side for no run.

01:11 PM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

8.3 Bilal Khan to Matthew Cross, 1 run, On a length around middle, Matthew CrossÂ taps this gently to the right of mid off and sets off for a single. The fielder hits the stumps directly on the non-striking end but Matthew CrossÂ was safely in.

01:10 PM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

8.2 Bilal Khan to Matthew Cross, no run, On a length around middle, Matthew CrossÂ pushes this to the on side for no run.

01:10 PM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

8.1 Bilal Khan to Brandon McMullen, 1 run, Short-pitched delivery around pads, Brandon McMullenÂ pulls this to deep square leg for a single.

01:08 PM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

7.6 Fayyaz Butt to Matthew Cross, no run, On a length sliding down leg with a bit of movement of the seam, Matthew CrossÂ gets hit on his pads. Lous appeal but the umpire turns this down.

01:08 PM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

7.5 Fayyaz Butt to Matthew Cross, no run, Full and wide outside off, Matthew CrossÂ leaves this all alone.

01:07 PM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

7.4 Fayyaz Butt to Matthew Cross, no run, Good length delivery around off, Matthew CrossÂ defends this well.

01:06 PM

FOUR

7.3 Fayyaz Butt to Matthew Cross, FOUR, FOUR! Short-pitched delivery not climbing that high, Matthew CrossÂ gets into the position early and pulls this for a boundary towards deep square leg.

01:05 PM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

7.2 Fayyaz Butt to Brandon McMullen, leg byes, 1 run, Leg bye. Fuller one drifting down leg, Brandon McMullenÂ clips this off his pads for a single towards square leg.

01:05 PM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

7.1 Fayyaz Butt to Brandon McMullen, no run, On a length just outside off, Brandon McMullenÂ gets behind the line of it and blocks this out.

01:04 PM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

6.6 Bilal Khan to Matthew Cross, no run, On a length in middle, Matthew CrossÂ defends this off the front foot bac towards the bowler.

01:03 PM

wide

6.6 Bilal Khan to Matthew Cross, wide, 1 run, Wide! On a length going down leg. Matthew CrossÂ looks to flick but misses out.

01:02 PM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

6.5 Bilal Khan to Matthew Cross, 2 runs, Back of a length around pads, Matthew CrossÂ smashes this to deep mid-wicket for a couple.

01:01 PM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

6.4 Bilal Khan to Brandon McMullen, 1 run, On a length around off, Brandon McMullenÂ pushes this to wide mid off for a single.

01:01 PM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

6.3 Bilal Khan to Brandon McMullen, no run, On a length pitching in middle, Brandon McMullenÂ strides far outside the crease and looks to block but gets beaten as the ball clips his pads. Loud appeal but the umpire has turned this down.

01:00 PM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

6.2 Bilal Khan to Brandon McMullen, no run, Good length delivery outside off, Brandon McMullenÂ strides forward and punches this to cover for no run.

12:59 AM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

6.1 Bilal Khan to Brandon McMullen, no run, Ona length outside off, Brandon McMullenÂ pushes this the off side for no run.

12:58 AM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

5.6 Fayyaz Butt to Matthew Cross, no run, Touch fuller in middle, Matthew CrossÂ rolls this to the mid-wicket fielder for no run.

12:58 AM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

5.5 Fayyaz Butt to Matthew Cross, no run, On a length around off, Matthew CrossÂ solidly keeps this out.

12:57 AM

FOUR

5.4 Fayyaz Butt to Matthew Cross, FOUR, FOUR! On a length outside off, Matthew CrossÂ slashes hard at it and gets an under edge that bouncesÂ above the keeper and first slip for a boundary behind the wicket.

12:56 AM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

5.3 Fayyaz Butt to Matthew Cross, no run, Fuller one outside off, Matthew CrossÂ gets an inside edge back onto his pads for no run.

12:55 AM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

5.2 Fayyaz Butt to Matthew Cross, no run, On a length outside off, Matthew CrossÂ punches this to cover-point for no run.

12:55 AM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

5.1 Fayyaz Butt to Matthew Cross, 2 runs, On a length in middle, Matthew CrossÂ tucks this to mid-wicket for a couple.

12:54 AM

FOUR

4.6 Bilal Khan to Brandon McMullen, FOUR, FOUR! Half-volley outside off, Brandon McMullenÂ gets really low and drives this through the gap at cover for a gorgeous looking boundary.

12:53 AM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

4.5 Bilal Khan to Matthew Cross, 3 runs, Fuller and in middle, Matthew CrossÂ flicks to to deep square leg and collects three runs.

12:52 AM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

4.4 Bilal Khan to Matthew Cross, no run, On a length around off, swingin in towards the batter, Matthew CrossÂ punches this to mid off for no run.

12:52 AM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

4.3 Bilal Khan to Matthew Cross, no run, Good length delivery on off, Matthew CrossÂ punches this to cover for no run.

12:51 AM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

4.2 Bilal Khan to Matthew Cross, no run, On a length around off, Matthew CrossÂ looks to block but gets beaten on his outside edge.

12:51 AM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

4.1 Bilal Khan to Brandon McMullen, 1 run, Fuller one swinging in towards the batter on his pads, Brandon McMullenÂ flicks this to fine leg for a single.

12:50 AM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

3.6 Fayyaz Butt to Matthew Cross, no run, On a length outside off, Matthew Cross hops onto his back foot andÂ taps this to point for no run.

12:49 AM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

3.5 Fayyaz Butt to Matthew Cross, no run, Full and wide outside off, swinging away from the batter, Matthew CrossÂ leaves this all alone.

12:49 AM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

3.4 Fayyaz Butt to Matthew Cross, no run, On a length around off, Matthew CrossÂ defends this solidly.

12:48 AM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

3.3 Fayyaz Butt to Matthew Cross, no run, Full and wide outside off, Matthew CrossÂ leaves this all alone.

12:47 AM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

3.2 Fayyaz Butt to Brandon McMullen, 1 run, Good length delivery around off, Brandon McMullenÂ inside edges this towards short fine leg for a single.

12:47 AM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

3.1 Fayyaz Butt to Brandon McMullen, no run, On a length outside off, Brandon McMullenÂ leaves this all alone.

12:46 AM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

2.6 Bilal Khan to Matthew Cross, no run, On a length pitching outside leg and skidding onto the pads of the batter, Matthew CrossÂ looks to nudge this to the on side but gets clipped on his pads. Loud appeal but the umpire turns this down. Matthew CrossÂ sets off for a run but the non-striker rightly refused. Had Ayaan KhanÂ hit the stumps directly it would have been curtains for Matthew Cross.

12:45 AM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

2.5 Bilal Khan to Matthew Cross, no run, Back of a length in middle, Matthew CrossÂ defends this solidly off his back foot.

12:44 AM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

2.4 Bilal Khan to Matthew Cross, no run, Good length delivery on off, Matthew CrossÂ pushes this to extra cover for no run.

12:44 AM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

2.3 Bilal Khan to Matthew Cross, no run, Fuller one around off, Matthew CrossÂ punches this towards cover for no run.

12:43 AM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

2.2 Bilal Khan to Matthew Cross, no run, On a length outside off, Matthew CrossÂ pokes at this but gets beaten.

12:42 AM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

2.1 Bilal Khan to Matthew Cross, no run, On a length around off, Matthew CrossÂ solidly blocks this out with conviction.

12:42 AM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

1.6 Fayyaz Butt to Brandon McMullen, no run, On a length outside off, Brandon McMullenÂ lets this go to the keeper.

12:41 AM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

1.5 Fayyaz Butt to Brandon McMullen, no run, Full and wide swinging away from the batter, Brandon McMullenÂ steps out and looks to drive but gets beaten on his outside edge.

12:41 AM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

1.4 Fayyaz Butt to Brandon McMullen, no run, Good length delivery on off, Brandon McMullenÂ watchfully blocks this out.Â 

12:40 AM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

1.3 Fayyaz Butt to Brandon McMullen, no run, On a length angling down leg, Brandon McMullenÂ looks to push this straight but gets beaten as the ball clips his pads. Loud appeal but the umpire is unmoved. A solid start for Oman.

12:39 AM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

1.2 Fayyaz Butt to Matthew Cross, 1 run, Full toss on off, Matthew CrossÂ slices this to third man for a single. First runs on board for Scotland.

12:38 AM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

1.1 Fayyaz Butt to Matthew Cross, no run, On a length outside off, Matthew CrossÂ taps this to short third man for no run.

12:38 AM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

It will be Fayyaz ButtÂ to steam in from the other end.Â 

12:37 AM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

0.6 Bilal Khan to Brandon McMullen, no run, Terrific start from Bilal Khan as he starts off with a wicket maiden. On a length in middle, Brandon McMullenÂ defends this off the front foot.

12:36 AM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

Slight halt! A chunk of Brandon McMullen's toe end of the bat has come off. Out comes the substitute player with a replacement. We are good to go now.Â 

12:36 AM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

0.5 Bilal Khan to Brandon McMullen, no run, On a length around off, Brandon McMullenÂ tucks this to the mid-wicket fielder for no run from the bottom of his bat as a piece of wood comes out from the bottom. Change of bat here for Brandon McMullen.

12:35 AM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

0.4 Bilal Khan to Brandon McMullen, no run, Fuller one in middle, Brandon McMullenÂ drives this to the off side for no run.

12:34 AM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

Brandon McMullenÂ comes in at number 3.Â 

12:34 AM

out

0.3 Bilal Khan to Christopher McBride, out, OUT! PLUMB! A dream start for OmanÂ in this crucial game. On a length swinging in towards the middle, Christopher McBrideÂ looks to block this out but gets undone by the inswing on offer. The ball clips his pads and the umpire takes no time in raising his finger. ScotlandÂ are one down without anything on the board.

12:33 AM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

0.2 Bilal Khan to Christopher McBride, no run, On a length around off, Christopher McBrideÂ punches this back towards the short cover fielder.

12:33 AM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

0.1 Bilal Khan to Christopher McBride, no run, Starts off right on the money. On a length in middle, Christopher McBrideÂ tucks this to squareÂ leg for no run.

12:29 AM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

We are done with the pre-game formalities. The Oman players are seen in a huddle before making their way out to the middle. They are joined by the two Scottish openers. Christopher McBrideÂ and Matthew CrossÂ will open the innings for Scotland. Bilal KhanÂ will start with the new ball for Oman. Lets' play...Â 

12:27 AM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

The first ball in this crucial Group B fixture is moments away but before that, the match officials and the two sets of players will line up for their respective national anthems. It will be Oman's first followed by the national anthem of Scotland.

12:27 AM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

PITCH REPORT - Preston Momsen is near the deck. He says it's 8 degrees right now but expects the temperature to go till 24 degrees late in the day.Â Â Says that the pitch is a bit dry and would be suitable for the spinners later on but with the early morning start the pacers will be helped for the first hour of this game. Three games have been played on this surface and the team chasing has won them all. Shares that one side of the groundÂ is really short and reckons thatÂ batting would be easier in the middle stage of the game.

12:22 AM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

Richie Berrington, the captain of Scotland,Â says they would have fielded first as well but batting first is not bad either. Adds that George MunseyÂ is in the process of recovering. Adds that they are pleased to be unbeaten so far and would be looking to adjust to new ground and conditions to keep the winning momentum going. Informs that Adrian Neil comes into the side,Â replacingÂ Jack Jarvis.Â 

12:21 AM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

Zeeshan Maqsood, the skipper of Oman,Â says they would like to field first. Adds that they have chased well in the tournament and would like to repeat the same. Also adds that the last game has helped the team learn a lot. Ends by informing thatÂ they are going unchanged in this game.

12:10 AM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

Oman (Unchanged Playing XI) - Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Mohammad Nadeem, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Naseem Khushi (WK), Jay Odedra, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan.

12:10 AM

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

Scotland (Playing XI) - Matthew Cross (WK), Christopher McBride, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (C), Tomas Mackintosh, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Adrian Neill (In for Jack Jarvis).

Also Read

More News ›
Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 15 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo
Live Score-Turkiye vs Croatia Live Cricket Score and Updates: TUR vs CRO Bronze Final match Live cricket score at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia
Scotland vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming: How To Watch On TV And Free Online?
Live Score-Bulgaria vs Turkey Live Cricket Score and Updates: BUL vs TUR 6 match Live cricket score at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 15 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updat...

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs OMA 16 match Live cricket score at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

Live Score-Scotland vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: ...

Ex-BCCI Selector Reveals Why Sarfaraz Khan Is Not Selected In Indian Test Team

Ex-BCCI Selector Reveals Why Sarfaraz Khan Is Not Selected I...

Live Score-Turkiye vs Croatia Live Cricket Score and Updates: TUR vs CRO Bronze Final match Live cricket score at National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

Live Score-Turkiye vs Croatia Live Cricket Score and Updates...

"The Day His Father Passed Away"..: Ishant Sharma Opens About Virat Kohli's Hard Times

"The Day His Father Passed Away"..: Ishant Sharma Opens Abou...

Advertisement