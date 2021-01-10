NOR vs CEP Dream11 Tips And Prediction Pakistan One Day Cup – ODD

Northern vs Central Punjab Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan One Day Cup – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's NOR vs CEP at UBL Sports Complex, Karachi: In the season opening encounter of Pakistan One Day Cup 2020, defending champions Central Punjab will take on Northern at the UBL Sports Complex, Karachi Sunday – January 10. The Pakistan One Day Cup – ODD Northern vs Central Punjab match will begin at 10 AM IST. Here is the Pakistan One Day Cup Dream11 Guru Tips and NOR vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction, NOR vs CEP Fantasy Cricket Prediction ODD game, NOR vs CEP Probable XIs Pakistan One Day Cup – ODD, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Northern vs Central Punjab, Fantasy Playing Tips – Pakistan One Day Cup – ODD.

TOSS: The Pakistan One Day Cup match toss between Northern vs Central Punjab will take place at 9.30 AM IST – January 10.

Time: 10 AM IST.

Venue: UBL Sports Complex, Karachi.

NOR vs CEP My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Akhlaq (C), Jamal Anwar

Batsmen: Umar Amin, Asif Ali, Rizwan Hussain

All-rounders: Saad Nasim, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Nawaz (vc)

Bowlers: Aamer Jamal, Sohail Tanvir, Waqas Maqsood

NOR vs CEP Probable Playing XIs

Northern: Ali Imran, Nasir Nawaz, Umar Amin, Mohammad Nawaz (C), Aamer Jamal, Asif Ali, Hammad Azam, Mubasir Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Jamal Anwar (wk), Salman Irshad.

Central Punjab: Tayyab Tahir, Rizwan Hussain, Mohammad Saad, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Saad Nasim (C), Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Qasim Akram, Ahmed Bashir, Bilal Asif, Sohaibullah, Waqas Maqsood.

NOR vs CEP SQUADS

Northern: Mohammad Nawaz (C), Aamer Jamal, Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Athar Mehmood, Faizan Riaz, Hammad Azam, Jamal Anwar, Mubasir Khan, Muhammad Ismail, Nasir Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Salman Irshad, Sohail Tanvir, Taimoor Sultan and Umar Amin.

Central Punjab: Hasan Ali (C), Ahmed Bashir, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Ali Shan (wk), Ali Zaryab, Bilal Asif, Bilawal Iqbal, Muhammad Akhlaq, Mohammad Saad, Qasim Akram, Rizwan Hussain, Saad Nasim, Sohaibullah, Tayyab Tahir, Usman Salahuddin and Waqas Maqsood.

