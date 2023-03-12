Pakistan Unlikely To Tour India For ICC Cricket World Cup As Country's Federal Government Denies NOC Citing Security Issues- Reports
The federeal government of Pakistan has denied NOC to the Pakistan team for the ICC Cricket World Cup in India citing security issues.
New Delhi: In what comes as massive news, Pakistan are unlikely to travel to India for the ODI World Cup scheduled in October-November. As per a report in 'The News', the federal government of Pakistan has refused to give NOC to the Pakistan team for the World Cup citing security issues.
Well-placed sources in the federal government have revealed that the government is concerned about the safety of Pakistan players, saying that sending the team to India would be a big risk.
"We have some serious security concerns and hence cannot allow our cricketers to travel to India," a government official when contacted said as quoted by The News.
Notably, the BCCI and PCB are in a big tussle over the Asia Cup 2023. The mega event is scheduled to take place in Pakistan in September but the BCCI has confirmed that they won't send the Men in Blue to Pakistan. BCCI secretary Jay Shah even said that the Board will push for a change in venue.
In response, Pakistan Cricket Board has maintained a firm stance that if the Indian team don't come to Pakistan or the venue of the event is changed, they won't send the Pakistan team to India for the World Cup.
The issue is likely to get resolved in the next Asian Cricket Council meeting, with the tournament moving out of Pakistan to UAE as the most likely outcome. Notably, Pakistan has not staged any ICC event in the last decade but the country has successfully hosted all major teams, except India in recent times. India last toured Pakistan in 2008.
