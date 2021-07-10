New Delhi: A day after it was announced that the upcoming India versus Sri Lanka white-ball series will be rescheduled, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah confirmed on Saturday that the series will start from July 18. The initial date had to be postponed after a couple of support staff members from the home team tested positive for coronavirus on July 8 and 9.

On Thursday, the Sri Lankan batting coach tested positive for the novel virus, and then a day after tests were conducted again and it was found that their video analyst GT Niroshan also contracted the virus.

India-Sri Lanka ODI series to start by July 18, due to #COVID19 cases in the Sri Lankan camp: BCCI Secy Jay Shah to ANI (Pic: Jay Shah Twitter) pic.twitter.com/1Af9xQ9vXD ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2021

