India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal on Tuesday took a hilarious, yet effective route to caution the citizen of the country and spread awareness about the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted the video in the cricketer’s popular Chahal TV section, where the leg-spinner interviews cricketers at different venues.

In the video, Chahal gives his fans a tour of his house and introduces them to his two dogs, his mother and his sister. The cricketer is making the most of his time during the 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of the COVID-19.

He also advised the citizens to stay indoors and only go out if they need ‘free massage’ by the police, who have been patrolling the streets.

BCCI captioned the tweet, “A special message from @yuzi_chahal in our latest Chahal TV – Home Edition episode.”

The pandemic has severely affected the world of sports, as major events have been postponed or called off. The cash-rich Indian Premier League has also been put on hold till April 15. It is highly unlikely under the current scenario that the IPL will take place.