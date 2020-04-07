India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal on Tuesday took a hilarious, yet effective route to caution the citizen of the country and spread awareness about the deadly coronavirus pandemic. <p></p> <p></p>The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted the video in the cricketer's popular Chahal TV section, where the leg-spinner interviews cricketers at different venues. <p></p> <p></p>In the video, Chahal gives his fans a tour of his house and introduces them to his two dogs, his mother and his sister. The cricketer is making the most of his time during the 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of the COVID-19. <p></p> <p></p>He also advised the citizens to stay indoors and only go out if they need 'free massage' by the police, who have been patrolling the streets. <p></p> <p></p>BCCI captioned the tweet, "A special message from @yuzi_chahal in our latest Chahal TV - Home Edition episode." <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">A special message from <a href="https://twitter.com/yuzi_chahal?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@yuzi_chahal</a> in our latest Chahal TV - Home Edition episode ? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StayHomeStaySafe?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StayHomeStaySafe</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamIndia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamIndia</a> <a href="https://t.co/2wJY730XV8">pic.twitter.com/2wJY730XV8</a></p> <p></p>BCCI (@BCCI) <a href="https://twitter.com/BCCI/status/1247395762943610880?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 7, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p>The pandemic has severely affected the world of sports, as major events have been postponed or called off. The cash-rich Indian Premier League has also been put on hold till April 15. It is highly unlikely under the current scenario that the IPL will take place. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;