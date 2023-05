11 इनिंग, 77 बॉल, 69 रन, मुंबई के खिलाफ फ्लॉप होने के बाद बुरी तरह ट्रोल हुए दीपक हूडा

यहां देखें लोगों की प्रतिक्रिया:

Deepak Hooda in IPL 2023 has played just a single knock in which his strike rate was above 100 out of 11 innings.

Very ordinary for a top order batter.

LSG are just playing with one lesser batter in their team.

He's been the biggest disappointment of this season. pic.twitter.com/kkDb887nzK

— Rahul Sharma (@CricFnatic) May 16, 2023