🚨 Toss & Team Update 🚨@ImRo45 has won the toss & #TeamIndia have elected to bat against Zimbabwe in Melbourne. #T20WorldCup | #INDvZIM

Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/shiBY8Kmge

1⃣ change to our Playing XI as @RishabhPant17 is named in the team 🔽 pic.twitter.com/J8gFfFv4cv

— BCCI (@BCCI) November 6, 2022