भारतीय टीम के तेज गेंदबाज मोहम्&#x200d;मद शमी (<strong>Mohammad Shami</strong>) इस वक्&#x200d;त पंजाब किंग्&#x200d;स (<strong>Punjab Kings</strong>) के लिए आईपीएल (<strong>IPL 2021</strong>) में खेल रहे हैं. वहीं, उनकी पत्&#x200d;नी हसीन जहां (<strong>Hasin Jahan</strong>) ने बेटी का सिर मुंडवा दिया है. हसीन जहां ने हाल ही में बेटी की तस्&#x200d;वीर शेयर किया. इस तस्&#x200d;वीर में वो गंजी नजर आ रही हैं.<p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p>हसीन जहां द्वारा शेयर की गई फोटो में बेटी आयरा जहां के साथ-साथ उनकी मां भी नजर आ रही है. जहां ने फोटो के साथ कैप्&#x200d;शन में लिखा, "मॉय अम्&#x200d;मा एंड चुम्&#x200d;मा"<p></p><p></p><blockquote class="instagram-media" style="background: #FFF;border: 0;margin: 1px;max-width: 540px;min-width: 326px;padding: 0" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CN1m0Uugbo5/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="13"><p></p><p></p><div style="padding: 16px"><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p>&nbsp;<p></p><p></p><div><p></p><p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 40px;margin-right: 14px;width: 40px"></div><p></p><p></p><div><p></p><p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 100px"></div><p></p><p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 60px"></div><p></p><p></p></div><p></p><p></p></div><p></p><p></p><div style="padding: 19% 0"></div><p></p><p></p><div style="height: 50px;margin: 0 auto 12px;width: 50px"></div><p></p><p></p><div style="padding-top: 8px"><p></p><p></p><div style="color: #3897f0;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: 550;line-height: 18px">View this post on Instagram</div><p></p><p></p></div><p></p><p></p><div style="padding: 12.5% 0"></div><p></p><p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 14px"><p></p><p></p><div><p></p><p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div><p></p><p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px;margin-right: 14px;margin-left: 2px"></div><p></p><p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div><p></p><p></p></div><p></p><p></p><div style="margin-left: 8px"><p></p><p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 20px;width: 20px"></div><p></p><p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 2px solid transparent;border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4;border-bottom: 2px solid transparent"></div><p></p><p></p></div><p></p><p></p><div style="margin-left: auto"><p></p><p></p><div style="width: 0px;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-right: 8px solid transparent"></div><p></p><p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12px;width: 16px"></div><p></p><p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-left: 8px solid transparent"></div><p></p><p></p></div><p></p><p></p></div><p></p><p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 24px"><p></p><p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 224px"></div><p></p><p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 144px"></div><p></p><p></p></div><p></p><p></p>&nbsp;<p></p><p></p><p style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;line-height: 17px;margin-bottom: 0;margin-top: 8px;overflow: hidden;padding: 8px 0 7px;text-align: center"><a style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px;text-decoration: none" href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CN1m0Uugbo5/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">A post shared by hasin jahan (@hasinjahanofficial)</a></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p></div></blockquote><p></p><p></p>v<p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p>मोहम्&#x200d;मद शमी (<strong>Mohammad Shami Daughter</strong>) की बेटी इससे पहले लंबे घने बालों में दिखाई देती रही हैं. यहां सवाल उठता है कि आखिर हसीन जहां ने बेटी का यूं बुरा हाल क्&#x200d;यों किया. ऐसा करने की उन्&#x200d;हें आखिर क्&#x200d;या जरूरत थी. सोशल मीडिया पर फैन्&#x200d;स हसीन जहां को ट्रोल करते हुए उनसे इस बाबत सवाल कर रहे हैं.<p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p>मोहम्&#x200d;मद शमी और उनकी पत्&#x200d;नी का इस वक्&#x200d;त कोलकाता की अदालत में घरेलू कलह का मुकदमा चल रहा है. अभी तक दोनों का तलाक नहीं हुआ है. पत्&#x200d;नी-पत्&#x200d;नी अलग रहते हैं.<p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p>हसीन जहां (<strong>Hasin Jahan</strong>) ने आरोप लगाए थे कि शमी (<strong>Mohammad Shami</strong>) के अन्&#x200d;य महिलाओं के साथ भी रिश्&#x200d;ते हैं. इसके अलावा उन्&#x200d;होंने शमी पर मैच फिक्सिंग (<strong>Match Fixing</strong>) में शामिल होने का भी आरोप लगाया था. जिसके बाद कुछ समय के लिए उनपर क्रिकेट खेलसे से भी बीसीसीआई ने प्रतिबंध लगा दिया था. आरोपों के संबंध में तथ्&#x200d;य नहीं मिलने के बाद बीसीसीआई ने ये प्रतिबंध हटा दिए थे.