भारतीय टीम के तेज गेंदबाज मोहम्‍मद शमी (Mohammad Shami) इस वक्‍त पंजाब किंग्‍स (Punjab Kings) के लिए आईपीएल (IPL 2021) में खेल रहे हैं. वहीं, उनकी पत्‍नी हसीन जहां (Hasin Jahan) ने बेटी का सिर मुंडवा दिया है. हसीन जहां ने हाल ही में बेटी की तस्‍वीर शेयर किया. इस तस्‍वीर में वो गंजी नजर आ रही हैं.

हसीन जहां द्वारा शेयर की गई फोटो में बेटी आयरा जहां के साथ-साथ उनकी मां भी नजर आ रही है. जहां ने फोटो के साथ कैप्‍शन में लिखा, “मॉय अम्‍मा एंड चुम्‍मा”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by hasin jahan (@hasinjahanofficial)

v

मोहम्‍मद शमी (Mohammad Shami Daughter) की बेटी इससे पहले लंबे घने बालों में दिखाई देती रही हैं. यहां सवाल उठता है कि आखिर हसीन जहां ने बेटी का यूं बुरा हाल क्‍यों किया. ऐसा करने की उन्‍हें आखिर क्‍या जरूरत थी. सोशल मीडिया पर फैन्‍स हसीन जहां को ट्रोल करते हुए उनसे इस बाबत सवाल कर रहे हैं.

मोहम्‍मद शमी और उनकी पत्‍नी का इस वक्‍त कोलकाता की अदालत में घरेलू कलह का मुकदमा चल रहा है. अभी तक दोनों का तलाक नहीं हुआ है. पत्‍नी-पत्‍नी अलग रहते हैं.

हसीन जहां (Hasin Jahan) ने आरोप लगाए थे कि शमी (Mohammad Shami) के अन्‍य महिलाओं के साथ भी रिश्‍ते हैं. इसके अलावा उन्‍होंने शमी पर मैच फिक्सिंग (Match Fixing) में शामिल होने का भी आरोप लगाया था. जिसके बाद कुछ समय के लिए उनपर क्रिकेट खेलसे से भी बीसीसीआई ने प्रतिबंध लगा दिया था. आरोपों के संबंध में तथ्‍य नहीं मिलने के बाद बीसीसीआई ने ये प्रतिबंध हटा दिए थे.