सनराइजर्स हैराबाद के खिलाफ मुकाबले में किंग्&#x200d;स इलेवन पंजाब ने सलामी बल्&#x200d;लेबाज के तौर पर आज के मैच में मनदीप सिंह (Mandeep Singh) को मौका दिया. एक दिन पहले ही मनदीप सिंह के पिता का निधन हुआ है. इसके बावजूद टीम के लिए अपनी जिम्&#x200d;मेदारी को समझते हुए मनदीप भारी मन से बल्&#x200d;लेबाजी के लिए उतरे.<p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p>मनदीप के पिता को श्रद्धांजली देने के लिए किंग्&#x200d;स इलेवन पंजाब (Kings XI Punjab) के खिलाड़ी मैदान में काले रंग की पट्टी बाजू पर बांधकर खेलने आए. बताया जा रहा है कि मनदीप के पिता लंबे समय से बीमार थे. वो अस्&#x200d;पताल में लाइफ सपोर्ट पर थे. बीमारी के चलते ही उनका निधन हुआ है. मनदीप ने आज के मैच में 14 गेंदोंपर 17 रन बनाए.<p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p>फैन्&#x200d;स ने मनदीप की खेल के प्रति लगन की तारीफ करते हुए कई ट्वीट किए. मास्&#x200d;टर ब्&#x200d;लास्&#x200d;टर सचिन तेंदुलकर (Sachin Tendulkar) की तरफ से भी एक ट्वीट आया. उन्&#x200d;होंने कहा, “अपने प्&#x200d;यारे लोगों को खोना काफी दुखदाई होता है. इससे ज्&#x200d;यादा दुख देने वाली स्थिति वो होती है जब आप अपने नजदीकी लोगों को फाइनल गुडबाय भी नहीं कह पाते हैं. मैं मनदीप सिंह और नीतीश राणा के परिवार के लिए दुआ करूंगा. ऐसी स्थिति में भी आज खेलना काबिलेतारीफ है.”<p></p><p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p></p><p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Loss of a loved one hurts, but what’s more heartbreaking is when one doesn’t get to say a final goodbye. Praying for <a href="https://twitter.com/mandeeps12?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mandeeps12</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/NitishRana_27?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NitishRana_27</a> and their families to heal from this tragedy. Hats off for turning up today. Well played.</p><p></p><p></p>— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) <a href="https://twitter.com/sachin_rt/status/1320027658118377478?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 24, 2020</a></blockquote><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p></p><p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Lost his father last night, but Mandy’s out here to open! &#x1f64c;<p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p>Way to go, Mandy<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SaddaPunjab?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SaddaPunjab</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2020?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2020</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KXIP?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KXIP</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KXIPvSRH?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KXIPvSRH</a></p><p></p><p></p>— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) <a href="https://twitter.com/lionsdenkxip/status/1320002823715631104?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 24, 2020</a></blockquote><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p></p><p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Lost his father last night, but Mandy’s out here to open! &#x1f64c;<p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p>Way to go, Mandy<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SaddaPunjab?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SaddaPunjab</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2020?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2020</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KXIP?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KXIP</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KXIPvSRH?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KXIPvSRH</a></p><p></p><p></p>— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) <a href="https://twitter.com/lionsdenkxip/status/1320002823715631104?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 24, 2020</a></blockquote><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p>बता दें कि नीतीश राणा के भी ससुर का एक दिन पहले निधन हुआ है. इसके बावजूद उन्&#x200d;होंने आज बल्&#x200d;लेबाजी करते हुए अर्धशतक जड़ा.