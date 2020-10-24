सनराइजर्स हैराबाद के खिलाफ मुकाबले में किंग्‍स इलेवन पंजाब ने सलामी बल्‍लेबाज के तौर पर आज के मैच में मनदीप सिंह (Mandeep Singh) को मौका दिया. एक दिन पहले ही मनदीप सिंह के पिता का निधन हुआ है. इसके बावजूद टीम के लिए अपनी जिम्‍मेदारी को समझते हुए मनदीप भारी मन से बल्‍लेबाजी के लिए उतरे.

मनदीप के पिता को श्रद्धांजली देने के लिए किंग्‍स इलेवन पंजाब (Kings XI Punjab) के खिलाड़ी मैदान में काले रंग की पट्टी बाजू पर बांधकर खेलने आए. बताया जा रहा है कि मनदीप के पिता लंबे समय से बीमार थे. वो अस्‍पताल में लाइफ सपोर्ट पर थे. बीमारी के चलते ही उनका निधन हुआ है. मनदीप ने आज के मैच में 14 गेंदोंपर 17 रन बनाए.

फैन्‍स ने मनदीप की खेल के प्रति लगन की तारीफ करते हुए कई ट्वीट किए. मास्‍टर ब्‍लास्‍टर सचिन तेंदुलकर (Sachin Tendulkar) की तरफ से भी एक ट्वीट आया. उन्‍होंने कहा, “अपने प्‍यारे लोगों को खोना काफी दुखदाई होता है. इससे ज्‍यादा दुख देने वाली स्थिति वो होती है जब आप अपने नजदीकी लोगों को फाइनल गुडबाय भी नहीं कह पाते हैं. मैं मनदीप सिंह और नीतीश राणा के परिवार के लिए दुआ करूंगा. ऐसी स्थिति में भी आज खेलना काबिलेतारीफ है.”

Loss of a loved one hurts, but what’s more heartbreaking is when one doesn’t get to say a final goodbye. Praying for @mandeeps12, @NitishRana_27 and their families to heal from this tragedy. Hats off for turning up today. Well played.

— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 24, 2020