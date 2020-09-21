दिल्ली कैपिटल्स (DC) और किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब (KXIP) के बीच खेले गए इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL 2020) के दूसरे मैच में ही सीजन का पहला सुपर ओवर देखने को मिला। दिल्ली के ऑलराउंडर मार्कस स्टोइनिस (Marcus Stoinis) ने आखिरी ओवर में सेट बल्लेबाज मयंक अग्रवाल (Mayank Agarwal) को आउट तक अपनी टीम को हारे हुए मैच में जीतने का एक मौका दिया।

हालांकि 19वें ओवर में अगर एक फैसला ना होता तो शायद पंजाब टीम सुपर ओवर में जाए बिना ही मैच जीत जाती। दरअसल 19वें ओवर की तीसरी गेंद पर अग्रवाल ने कगीसो रबाडा (Kagiso Rabada) की फुलटॉस को एक्स्ट्रा कवर की तरफ खेलकर दो रन लिए लेकिन अंपायर का कहना था कि पहला रन लेते समय उन्होंने नॉन स्ट्राइकर एंड की लाइन बैट से नहीं छुई थी, इसलिए पहले रन को नहीं गिना जाएगा।

अंपायर के इस फैसले के बाद मयंक को एक ही रन मिला और आखिरी में एक रन कम बनाने की वजह से पंजाब टीम को सुपर ओवर खेलना पड़ गया, जहां उन्हें हार का सामना करना पड़ा।

I don’t agree with the man of the match choice . The umpire who gave this short run should have been man of the match. Short Run nahin tha. And that was the difference. #DCvKXIP pic.twitter.com/7u7KKJXCLb — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 20, 2020

लेकिन मैच खत्म होने के बाद मयंक की एक तस्वीर सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल होने लगी। जिसमें साफ दिख रहा था कि 19वें ओवर में रन लेने के दौरान उनका बैट लाइन के अंदर था, यानि कि अंपायर का फैसला गलत था जो कि आखिर में पंजाब टीम को भारी पड़ा। जिस पर फैंस ने काफी नाराजगी जाहिर की, वहीं पंजाब टीम के पूर्व मेंटोर वीरेंदर सहवाग (Virender Sehwag) ने भी इस फैसले को गलत बताया और अंपायर को ही मैन ऑफ द मैच देने की बात कही।

पंजाब टीम की मालकिन और अभिनेत्री प्रीति जिंटा (Preity Zinta) ने भी इस फैसले पर खुलकर अपना गुस्सा जाहिर किया। उन्होंने ट्वीट किया, “मैंने इस महामारी के दौरान इतना मुश्किल सफर किया, 6 दिन क्वारेंटीन किया और हंसकर पांच कोविड टेस्ट किए लेकिन ये एक कम रन मुझे ज्यादा खला। तकनीकि होने का फायदा जब आप उसे इस्तेमाल ही नहीं कर रहे हैं। समय आ गया है कि बीसीसीआई नए नियम बनाए। ये हर साल नहीं हो सकता।”

I travelled enthusiastically during a pandemic,did 6 days of Quarantine & 5covid tests with a smile but that one Short Run hit me hard. What’s the point of technology if it cannot be used? It’s time @BCCI introduces new rules.This cannot happen every year. #DCvKXIP @lionsdenkxip https://t.co/uNMXFJYfpe — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) September 21, 2020

Is This IPL?? . Umpiring Dekh k Lagta Nahi!!! . Bloody no one is talking About that Short Run!!! . Well played @mayankcricket#DCvKXIP #Mayank pic.twitter.com/zG7iwL3Avq — Abhishek Agrawal (@abhi_a_agrawal) September 20, 2020

In #IPL2019, Results were changed due to Non-reporting of NO BALLs.. In #IPL2020, in very 2nd match due to wrong decision of SHORT RUN, everything is changed.. Due to that 1 run.. Super over happened & #KXIP lost the match.. whole match belonged to mayank and stoinis#DCvsKXIP pic.twitter.com/NPBnoLAgBJ — Jeetesh Sharma (@Its_jeetesh) September 20, 2020

Umpiring error at the end of 18th over. Umpire gave a run short which made the difference. But now now no one will cry on the name of Ambani, No one will call umpires paid, No one will say fixing, Because opposition is not Mumbai Indians. #DCvKXIP#mayank #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/1tJNMUVGEO — Mahanth R (@mahant_param) September 20, 2020

मयंक ने दिल्ली के दिए 158 रन के लक्ष्य का पीछा करते हुए 60 गेंदो पर 7 चौकों और 4 छक्कों की मदद से 89 रन की पारी खेली लेकिन आखिरी ओवर में स्टोइनिस की गेंद पर कैच आउट होने की वजह से वो पंजाब को जीत की रेखा पार नहीं करा सके।