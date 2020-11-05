टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli Birthday) आज अपना 32वां बर्थडे सेलिब्रेट कर रहे हैं. बर्थडे से पहले विराट को उनकी आईपीएल टीम ने शानदार खेल दिखाकर पहले ही स्पेशल फील करा दिया है. उनकी टीम प्लेऑफ में अपनी जगह पक्की कर चुकी है. अब विराट अपनी पहली आईपीएल ट्रॉफी जीतकर टीम से बर्थडे का बिलेटिड गिफ्ट जरूर लेना चाहेंगे.

इस बीच विराट कोहली ने केक काटकर अपने बर्थडे का जश्न मनाया है. सोशल मीडिया पर उनके कुछ वीडियो भी खूब वायरल हो रहे हैं. इन वीडियो में विराट की पत्नी अनुष्का शर्मा (Anushka Sharma) , युजवेंद्र चहल की मंगेतर धनश्री वर्मा भी नजर आ रही हैं.

विराट की कुछ तस्वीरें ऐसी भी सामने आई हैं, जिनमें उनसे साथियों ने उनके चेहरे पर केक मलते दिख रहे हैं.

धनश्री ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर विराट के बर्थडे की तस्वीरें साझा करते हुए लिखा, ‘जन्मदिन मुबारक हो विराट कोहली. मैं खुद को खुशनसीब मानती हूं कि आपका बर्थडे सेलिब्रेट करने के लिए मेरे पास (अनुष्का शर्मा और युजवेंद्र चहल) जैसे बेहतरीन लोग थे. आप कई लोगों के लिए प्रेरणा हो और जिन लोगों से मिली उनमें से आप लोग बहुत प्यारे हो. ऐसे ही बढ़ते रहो और प्रेरित करते रहो.’