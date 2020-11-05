टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli Birthday) आज अपना 32वां बर्थडे सेलिब्रेट कर रहे हैं. बर्थडे से पहले विराट को उनकी आईपीएल टीम ने शानदार खेल दिखाकर पहले ही स्पेशल फील करा दिया है. उनकी टीम प्लेऑफ में अपनी जगह पक्की कर चुकी है. अब विराट अपनी पहली आईपीएल ट्रॉफी जीतकर टीम से बर्थडे का बिलेटिड गिफ्ट जरूर लेना चाहेंगे.<p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p>इस बीच विराट कोहली ने केक काटकर अपने बर्थडे का जश्न मनाया है. सोशल मीडिया पर उनके कुछ वीडियो भी खूब वायरल हो रहे हैं. इन वीडियो में विराट की पत्नी अनुष्का शर्मा (Anushka Sharma) , युजवेंद्र चहल की मंगेतर धनश्री वर्मा भी नजर आ रही हैं.<p></p><p></p><blockquote class="instagram-media" style="background: #FFF;border: 0;margin: 1px;max-width: 540px;min-width: 326px;padding: 0" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/tv/CHNLrOWDy8q/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="13"><p></p><p></p><div style="padding: 16px"><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p>&nbsp;<p></p><p></p><div><p></p><p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 40px;margin-right: 14px;width: 40px"></div><p></p><p></p><div><p></p><p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 100px"></div><p></p><p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 60px"></div><p></p><p></p></div><p></p><p></p></div><p></p><p></p><div style="padding: 19% 0"></div><p></p><p></p><div style="height: 50px;margin: 0 auto 12px;width: 50px"></div><p></p><p></p><div style="padding-top: 8px"><p></p><p></p><div style="color: #3897f0;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: 550;line-height: 18px">View this post on Instagram</div><p></p><p></p></div><p></p><p></p><div style="padding: 12.5% 0"></div><p></p><p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 14px"><p></p><p></p><div><p></p><p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div><p></p><p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px;margin-right: 14px;margin-left: 2px"></div><p></p><p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div><p></p><p></p></div><p></p><p></p><div style="margin-left: 8px"><p></p><p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 20px;width: 20px"></div><p></p><p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 2px solid transparent;border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4;border-bottom: 2px solid transparent"></div><p></p><p></p></div><p></p><p></p><div style="margin-left: auto"><p></p><p></p><div style="width: 0px;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-right: 8px solid transparent"></div><p></p><p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12px;width: 16px"></div><p></p><p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-left: 8px solid transparent"></div><p></p><p></p></div><p></p><p></p></div><p></p><p></p>&nbsp;<p></p><p></p><p style="margin: 8px 0 0 0;padding: 0 4px"><a style="color: #000;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px;text-decoration: none" href="https://www.instagram.com/tv/CHNLrOWDy8q/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Happy faces and positive vibes. The RCB family put together a special video to celebrate King Kohli’s birthday at 12 midnight. &#x1f934;&#x1f3fd;&#x2764;&#xfe0f; #PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL</a></p><p></p><p></p><p style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;line-height: 17px;margin-bottom: 0;margin-top: 8px;overflow: hidden;padding: 8px 0 7px;text-align: center">A post shared by <a style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px" href="https://www.instagram.com/royalchallengersbangalore/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> Royal Challengers Bangalore</a> (@royalchallengersbangalore) on Nov 5, 2020 at 2:38am PST</p><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p></div></blockquote><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p>विराट की कुछ तस्वीरें ऐसी भी सामने आई हैं, जिनमें उनसे साथियों ने उनके चेहरे पर केक मलते दिख रहे हैं.<p></p><p></p><blockquote class="instagram-media" style="background: #FFF;border: 0;margin: 1px;max-width: 540px;min-width: 326px;padding: 0" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CHM8_v8BNZ_/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="13"><p></p><p></p><div style="padding: 16px"><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p>&nbsp;<p></p><p></p><div><p></p><p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 40px;margin-right: 14px;width: 40px"></div><p></p><p></p><div><p></p><p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 100px"></div><p></p><p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 60px"></div><p></p><p></p></div><p></p><p></p></div><p></p><p></p><div style="padding: 19% 0"></div><p></p><p></p><div style="height: 50px;margin: 0 auto 12px;width: 50px"></div><p></p><p></p><div style="padding-top: 8px"><p></p><p></p><div style="color: #3897f0;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: 550;line-height: 18px">View this post on Instagram</div><p></p><p></p></div><p></p><p></p><div style="padding: 12.5% 0"></div><p></p><p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 14px"><p></p><p></p><div><p></p><p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div><p></p><p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px;margin-right: 14px;margin-left: 2px"></div><p></p><p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div><p></p><p></p></div><p></p><p></p><div style="margin-left: 8px"><p></p><p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 20px;width: 20px"></div><p></p><p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 2px solid transparent;border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4;border-bottom: 2px solid transparent"></div><p></p><p></p></div><p></p><p></p><div style="margin-left: auto"><p></p><p></p><div style="width: 0px;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-right: 8px solid transparent"></div><p></p><p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12px;width: 16px"></div><p></p><p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-left: 8px solid transparent"></div><p></p><p></p></div><p></p><p></p></div><p></p><p></p>&nbsp;<p></p><p></p><p style="margin: 8px 0 0 0;padding: 0 4px"><a style="color: #000;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px;text-decoration: none" href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CHM8_v8BNZ_/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">How it started &#x27a1;&#xfe0f; how it ended &#x1f609; Captain Kohli’s birthday celebration was as smashing as his batting! &#x1f382; #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #HappyBirthdayViratKohli</a></p><p></p><p></p><p style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;line-height: 17px;margin-bottom: 0;margin-top: 8px;overflow: hidden;padding: 8px 0 7px;text-align: center">A post shared by <a style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px" href="https://www.instagram.com/royalchallengersbangalore/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> Royal Challengers Bangalore</a> (@royalchallengersbangalore) on Nov 5, 2020 at 12:29am PST</p><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p></div></blockquote><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p>धनश्री ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर विराट के बर्थडे की तस्वीरें साझा करते हुए लिखा, 'जन्मदिन मुबारक हो विराट कोहली. मैं खुद को खुशनसीब मानती हूं कि आपका बर्थडे सेलिब्रेट करने के लिए मेरे पास (अनुष्का शर्मा और युजवेंद्र चहल) जैसे बेहतरीन लोग थे. आप कई लोगों के लिए प्रेरणा हो और जिन लोगों से मिली उनमें से आप लोग बहुत प्यारे हो. ऐसे ही बढ़ते रहो और प्रेरित करते रहो.'<p></p><p></p><blockquote class="instagram-media" style="background: #FFF;border: 0;margin: 1px;max-width: 540px;min-width: 326px;padding: 0" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CHM4U2tFzgf/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="13"><p></p><p></p><div style="padding: 16px"><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p>&nbsp;<p></p><p></p><div><p></p><p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 40px;margin-right: 14px;width: 40px"></div><p></p><p></p><div><p></p><p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 100px"></div><p></p><p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 60px"></div><p></p><p></p></div><p></p><p></p></div><p></p><p></p><div style="padding: 19% 0"></div><p></p><p></p><div style="height: 50px;margin: 0 auto 12px;width: 50px"></div><p></p><p></p><div style="padding-top: 8px"><p></p><p></p><div style="color: #3897f0;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: 550;line-height: 18px">View this post on Instagram</div><p></p><p></p></div><p></p><p></p><div style="padding: 12.5% 0"></div><p></p><p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 14px"><p></p><p></p><div><p></p><p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div><p></p><p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px;margin-right: 14px;margin-left: 2px"></div><p></p><p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div><p></p><p></p></div><p></p><p></p><div style="margin-left: 8px"><p></p><p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 20px;width: 20px"></div><p></p><p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 2px solid transparent;border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4;border-bottom: 2px solid transparent"></div><p></p><p></p></div><p></p><p></p><div style="margin-left: auto"><p></p><p></p><div style="width: 0px;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-right: 8px solid transparent"></div><p></p><p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12px;width: 16px"></div><p></p><p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-left: 8px solid transparent"></div><p></p><p></p></div><p></p><p></p></div><p></p><p></p>&nbsp;<p></p><p></p><p style="margin: 8px 0 0 0;padding: 0 4px"><a style="color: #000;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px;text-decoration: none" href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CHM4U2tFzgf/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Happy birthday @virat.kohli &#x2b50;&#xfe0f;&#x1f64c;&#x1f3fb; I feel extremely lucky to be celebrating your birthday with the best people around @anushkasharma @yuzi_chahal23 &#x1f49b; You’re an inspiration to many and you guys are the most sweetest people I have come across. Keep growing and keep inspiring &#x1f44f;&#x1f3fb;</a></p><p></p><p></p><p style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;line-height: 17px;margin-bottom: 0;margin-top: 8px;overflow: hidden;padding: 8px 0 7px;text-align: center">A post shared by <a style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px" href="https://www.instagram.com/dhanashree9/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> Dhanashree Verma</a> (@dhanashree9) on Nov 4, 2020 at 11:48pm PST</p><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p></div></blockquote><p></p><p></p>