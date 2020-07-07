भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के पूर्व कप्तान और टीम इंडिया के मौजूदा विकेटकीपर महेंद्र सिंह धोनी (Happy Birthday MS Dhoni) आज यानी 7 जुलाई को अपना 39वां जन्मदिन मना रहे हैं. वर्ल्ड क्रिकेट में कैप्टन कूल के नाम से विख्यात धोनी पिछले एक साल से क्रिकेट से दूर हैं. उन्होंने अपना अंतिम प्रतिस्पर्धी मैच पिछले साल जुलाई में न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ वर्ल्ड कप सेमीफाइनल खेला था. इसके बाद से वह ब्रेक के तहत टीम इंडिया से दूर हैं.

फैंस उनकी क्रिकेट मैदान में जल्द वापसी चाहते हैं. धोनी का जन्म 1981 में बिहार (अब झारखंड) में हुआ था. उन्होंने अपने क्रिकेट करियर में कई रिकॉर्ड बनाए जिसे तोड़ना अन्य खिलाड़ियों के लिए आसान नहीं है.

माही के चाहने वाले उनके जन्मदिन पर सोशल मीडिया के जरिए बधाई दे रहे हैं. टिवटर पर हैशटैग #HappyBirthdayDhoni ट्रेंड कर रहा है. बधाई देने वाले फैंस उनके रिकॉर्ड को याद कर रहे हैं. धोनी की कप्तानी में टीम इंडिया 2011 में वर्ल्ड चैंपियन बनी थी. कोई उन्हें कूलेस्ट कैप्टन तो कोई कैप्टन कूल के नाम से याद कर रहा है.

Wishing @imVkohli ‘s Mahi Bhai & Our beloved MS DHONI a very Happy Birthday on behalf of all Viratians! #MahiRat #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/jdSpqlXR0w

Many happy returns of the day Mahi bhai! Have a good one Lieutenant Colonel @msdhoni #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/6haneBCPY7

Let’s celebrate @msdhoni ‘s birthday by revisiting some of his monstrous sixes! #HappyBirthdayDhoni

Here’s wishing our splendid Skipper a birthday that is as wonderful as him,

Dhoni’s biggest gift to India was not the trophies, players etc. It was belief, expectations. You started to believe any game can be won from any situation, and then it became an expectation.

Happy Birthday @msdhoni, thanks for the innumerable lessons.#HappyBirthdayDhoni

