इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ दूसरे टी20 मैच में भारतीय राष्ट्रीय टीम में शामिल हुए शीर्ष क्रम बल्लेबाज सूर्यकुमार यादव (Suryakumar Yadav) को आखिरकार चौथे टी20 मैच में टीम इंडिया के लिए बल्लेबाजी करने का मौका मिला।<p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p>यादव ने अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में खेले गए मैच में कप्तान विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) की जगह तीसरे स्थान पर बल्लेबाजी करते हुए 31 गेंदो पर 6 चौकों और तीन छक्कों की मदद से 57 रनों की शानदार पारी खेली।<p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p>हालांकि यादव डेब्यू टी20 पारी में भारत के लिए सबसे बड़ा स्कोर बनाने का अजिंक्य रहाणे (61) का रिकॉर्ड बनाने से चूक गए। यादव 14वें ओवर में सैम कर्रन की दूसरी गेंद पर डेविड मलान के हाथों कैच आउट हुए। लेकिन भारतीय फैंस इस कैच से नाखुश दिखे।<p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p>दरअसल मलान का कैच साफ ना होने की वजह से फील्ड अंपायर ने तीसरे अंपायर से मदद मांगी लेकिन उन्होंने अपना सॉफ्ट सिग्नल आउट दिया। मलान के कैच का फुटेज बार बार देखने के बावजूद भी तीसरे अंपायर को फील्ड अंपायर के फैसले को बदलने के लिए पर्याप्त सबूत नहीं मिले और उन्होंने आउट का फैसला बरकरार रखने का फैसला किया।<p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p>भारतीय फैंस सोशल मीडिया के जरिए अंपायर के इस फैसले पर अपनी नाराजगी जाहिर की।<p></p><p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p></p><p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">The reason an umpire has to give a soft signal is documented. On the replays, even clean catches look not out because it is a 2D image of a 3D event. Hence, umpires look at whether the fingers are under the ball. It is a grey area but tech has no answer</p><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p></p><p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/suryakumaryadav?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#suryakumaryadav</a> was clearly not out<p></p><p></p>3rd umpire is out of his mind if he can't see this also<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvENGt20?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvENGt20</a> <a href="https://t.co/UedOHV3qnE">pic.twitter.com/UedOHV3qnE</a></p><p></p><p></p>— Why so serious? (@JokerInGotham00) <a href="https://twitter.com/JokerInGotham00/status/1372560227745239047?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 18, 2021</a></blockquote><p></p><p></p>for now. Need 3D cameras?<p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p>— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) <a href="https://twitter.com/bhogleharsha/status/1372570274458005506?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 18, 2021</a></blockquote><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p></p><p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">That’s NOT OUT! Is the umpire even in a good position to give a soft signal?</p><p></p><p></p>— RK (@RK_sports) <a href="https://twitter.com/RK_sports/status/1372561573642862592?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 18, 2021</a></blockquote><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p></p><p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">That's not out, unless Michael Vaughan paying third umpire's match fee. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IndvEng?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IndvEng</a></p><p></p><p></p>— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) <a href="https://twitter.com/FarziCricketer/status/1372559589300838407?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 18, 2021</a></blockquote><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p></p><p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/suryakumaryadav?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#suryakumaryadav</a> was clearly not out<p></p><p></p>3rd umpire is out of his mind if he can't see this also<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvENGt20?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvENGt20</a> <a href="https://t.co/UedOHV3qnE">pic.twitter.com/UedOHV3qnE</a></p><p></p><p></p>— Why so serious? (@JokerInGotham00) <a href="https://twitter.com/JokerInGotham00/status/1372560227745239047?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 18, 2021</a></blockquote><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p></p><p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Worst Decision Ever Very Poor Umpiring <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/suryakumar?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#suryakumar</a> is Clearly Not Out There. <a href="https://t.co/os1z2PLmp9">pic.twitter.com/os1z2PLmp9</a></p><p></p><p></p>— Narendra Modi fan (@narendramodi177) <a href="https://twitter.com/narendramodi177/status/1372561287918415877?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 18, 2021</a></blockquote><p></p><p></p>