🚨 Toss & Team News 🚨@ImRo45 has won the toss & #TeamIndia have elected to bat against Netherlands.

Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/Zmq1aoK16Q #T20WorldCup | #INDvNED

A look at our Playing XI 🔽 pic.twitter.com/mZZfXwg67d

— BCCI (@BCCI) October 27, 2022