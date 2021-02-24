भारत के खिलाफ मोटेरा स्टेडियम में खेले जा रहे तीसरे टेस्ट मैच के पहले दिन भारतीय स्पिन गेंदबाजों ने इंग्लैंड टीम को 112 रन पर समेटा। डे-नाइट टेस्ट में टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करने उतरी मेहमान टीम की ओर से जैक क्राउली के अलावा किसी भी खिलाड़ी ने टिककर बल्लेबाजी नहीं की।

टीम इंडिया के लिए स्पिनर अक्षर पटेल ने सर्वाधिक 6 विकेट हासिल कर अपने टेस्ट करियर का दूसरा पांच विकेट हॉल दर्ज किया। हालांकि टेस्ट क्रिकेट में ऐसी धारण है कि पिंक बॉल तेज गेंदबाजों के लिए खास मददगार होती है लेकिन मोटेरा स्टेडियम कि पिच स्पिनर्स के लिए ज्यादा फायदेमंद साबित हो रही है।

गौरतलब है कि इंग्लैंड टीम तीसरे टेस्ट मैच में केवल एक स्पिनर- जैक लीच के साथ उतरी है। जिस वजह से पूर्व कप्तान माइकल वॉन ने इंग्लैंड टीम मैनेजमेंट की काफी आलोचना की है। वॉन ने ट्वीट किया, “आपने स्पिन गेंदबाजों को क्यों हटाया??”

इंग्लैंड टीम की प्लेइंग इलेवन की आलोचना करते हुए वॉन ने ट्वीट किया, “इंग्लैंड ने इस सीरीज के लिए चयन ऐसे किया है जैसे प्रीमियर लीग टीमें एफए कप राउंड के शुरुआती चरणों में करती हैं … वो भी दुनिया की सर्वश्रेष्ठ टीम के खिलाफ।”

पूर्व क्रिकेटर ने चयन के साथ साथ इंग्लैंड टीम की बल्लेबाजी की भी आलोचना की। उन्होंने ट्वीट किया, “इंग्लैंड टीम वो गेंदे भी नहीं खेल पा रही है जो स्पिन नहीं हुई…. मेरे ख्याल से दूसरे टेस्ट मैच के घाव दिख रहे हैं……इंग्लैंड के पास इन हालातों में खेलने काबिल बल्लेबाज नहीं हैं।”