भारत की हार से सदमे में क्रिकेट फैंस, सहवाग, लक्ष्मण सहित दिग्गज क्रिकेटर्स ने भी किया रिएक्ट

भारतीय महिला टीम को टी20 विश्व कप के सेमीफाइनल में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के हाथों पांच रन से हार का सामना करना पड़ा. इसके साथ ही टीम इंडिया का विश्व कप जीतने का सपना फिर टूट गया. भारतीय महिला टीम की इस हार के बाद भारतीय क्रिकेट फैंस सदमे में हैं. वहीं वीरेंद्र सहवाग, वीवीएस लक्ष्मण सहित कई दिग्गज क्रिकेटर्स ने भी इस पर रिएक्ट किया है.

Runnout in semis are always heartbreaking ?#INDWvAUSW pic.twitter.com/v6oLcKkKIK — Deep Prakash Pant (@deeppant2) February 23, 2023

Another opportunity missed, not learning from the mistakes. There isn't enough confidence lower down the order to win the matches even from gettable situations. If things aren't working, the options need to be explored, be it pushing Shafali down the order. #INDWvAUSW #AUSvIND — Manoj Dimri (@manoj_dimri) February 23, 2023

Match winner at the crease and Run out in a semi-final. We have had this heartbreak before. Sad to see India out. Were running away with the game but Australia proved again why they are a v difficult side to beat. Well tried girls #INDWvAUSW pic.twitter.com/wNsVc3vb2D — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 23, 2023