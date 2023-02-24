भारत की हार से सदमे में क्रिकेट फैंस, सहवाग, लक्ष्मण सहित दिग्गज क्रिकेटर्स ने भी किया रिएक्ट

भारत की हार से सदमे में क्रिकेट फैंस, सहवाग, लक्ष्मण सहित दिग्गज क्रिकेटर्स ने भी किया रिएक्ट

भारतीय महिला टीम को सेमीफाइनल में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के हाथों पांच रन से हार का सामना करना पड़ा. भारत को जीत के लिए 173 रन का लक्ष्य मिला था, टीम इंडिया 167 रन ही बना सकीं.

Updated: February 24, 2023 8:37 AM IST | Edited By: Akhilesh Tripathi
भारतीय महिला टीम को टी20 विश्व कप के सेमीफाइनल में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के हाथों पांच रन से हार का सामना करना पड़ा. इसके साथ ही टीम इंडिया का विश्व कप जीतने का सपना फिर टूट गया. भारतीय महिला टीम की इस हार के बाद भारतीय क्रिकेट फैंस सदमे में हैं. वहीं वीरेंद्र सहवाग, वीवीएस लक्ष्मण सहित कई दिग्गज क्रिकेटर्स ने भी इस पर रिएक्ट किया है.

सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों की प्रतिक्रिया:

वीरेंद्र सहवाग सहित दिग्गज क्रिकेटर्स का रिएक्शन:

 

Also Read

More News ›
भारत की हार से सदमे में क्रिकेट फैंस, सहवाग, लक्ष्मण सहित दिग्गज क्रिकेटर्स ने भी किया रिएक्ट
हरमनप्रीत कौर हुईं रन आउट और हार गई टीम इंडिया, फैंस को याद आए धोनी
आंखों पर चश्मा, चेहरे पर दर्द- इमोशनल हरमनप्रीत बोलीं, इससे अनलकी नहीं हो सकते
WT20: टूट गया वर्ल्ड कप का सपना- भारत की हार के 6 बड़े कारण
हरमनप्रीत का बल्ला क्या अटका, भारत जीता हुआ मैच हार गया- वीडियो
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

भारत की हार से सदमे में क्रिकेट फैंस, सहवाग, लक्ष्मण सहित दि...

NZ VS ENG 2nd Test Live: न्यूजीलैंड vs इंग्लैंड, स्कोरकार्ड,...

हरमनप्रीत कौर हुईं रन आउट और हार गई टीम इंडिया, फैंस को याद ...

आंखों पर चश्मा, चेहरे पर दर्द- इमोशनल हरमनप्रीत बोलीं, इससे ...

WT20: टूट गया वर्ल्ड कप का सपना- भारत की हार के 6 बड़े कारण...

Advertisement