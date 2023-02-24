भारत की हार से सदमे में क्रिकेट फैंस, सहवाग, लक्ष्मण सहित दिग्गज क्रिकेटर्स ने भी किया रिएक्ट
भारतीय महिला टीम को सेमीफाइनल में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के हाथों पांच रन से हार का सामना करना पड़ा. भारत को जीत के लिए 173 रन का लक्ष्य मिला था, टीम इंडिया 167 रन ही बना सकीं.
Different year, different tournament, same old heartbreak!??A billion hopes shattered#INDWvAUSW #T20WorldCup2023#HarmanpreetKaur pic.twitter.com/Bel89ncBJt — Vikash PANDIT (@vikashpandit__) February 24, 2023
Runnout in semis are always heartbreaking ?#INDWvAUSW pic.twitter.com/v6oLcKkKIK— Deep Prakash Pant (@deeppant2) February 23, 2023
वीरेंद्र सहवाग सहित दिग्गज क्रिकेटर्स का रिएक्शन:
Another opportunity missed, not learning from the mistakes. There isn't enough confidence lower down the order to win the matches even from gettable situations. If things aren't working, the options need to be explored, be it pushing Shafali down the order. #INDWvAUSW #AUSvIND— Manoj Dimri (@manoj_dimri) February 23, 2023
Match winner at the crease and Run out in a semi-final. We have had this heartbreak before. Sad to see India out. Were running away with the game but Australia proved again why they are a v difficult side to beat. Well tried girls #INDWvAUSW pic.twitter.com/wNsVc3vb2D— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 23, 2023
Tough luck Team India. #HarmanpreetKaur & #JemimahRodrigues looked like taking the game away but the Aussies fought back brilliantly & in the end India have fallen short. Harmanpreet’s runout was the turning point & India will be disappointed to miss out on the finals. #INDWvAUSW pic.twitter.com/RY06QHDrE0— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 23, 2023
That’s heartbreaking ? #AusvInd #T20WorldCup— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 23, 2023
